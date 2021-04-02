Garza wins 3 national awards for second straight day

Iowa center Luka Garza added three more awards to his growing collection Friday with two of them coming from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The NABC named the 6-foot-11 senior its Division I Player of the Year and also the winner of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award on Friday morning. Garza, who won both awards for the second straight year, was to formally accept both Friday night on the NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show at 5:30 p.m. on Stadium.

Garza said it was “truly humbling’’ to win another player of the year award and said the Newell honor meant a great deal to him because it came in a season in which there were so many great centers, especially in the Big Ten.

“Winning this award means the world to me because I have competed against many of the top big men,’’ he said.

Garza also was voted the Senior CLASS Award winner Friday, winning an award that also factors in academics and off-the-court activities.

He became the third Iowa student-athlete to win the award, following women's basketball players Megan Gustafson (2019) and Samantha Logic (2015).