Garza wins 3 national awards for second straight day

Iowa center Luka Garza added three more awards to his growing collection Friday with two of them coming from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The NABC named the 6-foot-11 senior its Division I Player of the Year and also the winner of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award on Friday morning. Garza, who won both awards for the second straight year, was to formally accept both Friday night on the NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show at 5:30 p.m. on Stadium.
Garza said it was “truly humbling’’ to win another player of the year award and said the Newell honor meant a great deal to him because it came in a season in which there were so many great centers, especially in the Big Ten.
“Winning this award means the world to me because I have competed against many of the top big men,’’ he said.
Garza also was voted the Senior CLASS Award winner Friday, winning an award that also factors in academics and off-the-court activities.
He became the third Iowa student-athlete to win the award, following women's basketball players Megan Gustafson (2019) and Samantha Logic (2015).
“Luka Garza has embodied the quintessential student-athlete while at the University of Iowa,” said Erik Miner, executive director of the Senior CLASS Award. “He has truly demonstrated what it means to be a role model with his character, impact in the community, and record-setting accomplishments.''
It marked the second straight day that the two-time unanimous All-American won three national honors. He received the Associated Press player of the year, Lute Olson Award and Oscar Robertson Trophy on Thursday.
He also is a finalist for the two most prestigious player of the year awards. The winner of the Naismith Trophy will be announced Saturday and the Wooden Award winner will be revealed Wednesday.
Garza led Iowa to 22 victories this season while leading the nation in total points (747), player efficiency rating (35.84), 30-point games (8) and 20-point games (22). He ranked second nationally in scoring average (24.1) and broke school records for points in a season and career.
“It has been an incredible honor and pleasure for me to coach Luka Garza,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I can think of no one who represents our organization better as a person or as a player. His consistency, his work ethic, his leadership, his attention to detail, and his ability to be an unbelievable teammate in every way has had great impact on our program for the past four years.’’