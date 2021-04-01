Garza wins 3 national player of the year awards in one day

“I needed it to be a daily thing because I faced this anxiety every single day. It definitely became something that helped me out a lot and contributed to my being able to be there and be in the moment every single game and every single day.”

Garza, who was second to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for the AP award last season, began his game day meditation in that 2019-20 season at the suggestion of his father, a former player at Idaho.

As Frank Garza put it: “It’s worth taking the mind to the gym.”

“Every player deals with that performance anxiety and overthinking, so he was not immune to it,” the elder Garza said. “But what happened as the stakes got higher, and the performance requirement was higher, the pressure becomes at the same level. And if you’re not dealing with it, that will consume you. That will eat you alive.”

As a senior, Garza moved to daily meditation, typically 20 to 25 minutes via Zoom with his father and Frank’s business partner, GuruGanesha Khalsa. Pregame sessions sometimes included some teammates, and Luka also used the Calm meditation-and-sleep phone app.