Hawkeyes about to get their first real test

Three weeks into the season, the Iowa men’s basketball team hasn’t gotten a test.
Really, there hasn’t even been a pop quiz.
The Hawkeyes have trounced six low-major and mid-major opponents with the greatest of ease. The closest game was 17 points. Their lowest single-game point total was 85. In 240 minutes of action, Iowa has trailed on the scoreboard for just 2 minutes, 20 seconds, and never by more than two points.
But a whole gauntlet of daunting exams begins now.
The Hawkeyes should get their first real challenge Monday night when they visit 2019 NCAA champion Virginia for a 6 p.m. game that is the opening act of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
It’s the start of an 11-day stretch in which Iowa (6-0) faces four power-5 teams with a current combined record of 21-4. Two of the four opponents (Purdue and Illinois) are ranked and Virginia was ranked in the preseason poll. The team that hasn’t been in the Top 25 yet, Iowa State, is undefeated and has beaten ranked teams in its past two games.
If that’s not enough, three of the four games are on the road.
The degree of difficulty is about to take a gigantic leap, which the Iowa players say is a good thing.
“I love competition,’’ sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery said. “I’m ready and I’ve got a lot of dogs in that locker room who are ready, too. We’re ready to make some noise these next four or five games.’’
“We’re excited for it,’’ sophomore Kris Murray said. “We want a challenge and these first six games have been preparing us for that so we’re excited to go to Virginia and go to Purdue next week, and face some new challenges.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has used these first half-dozen games to build up the confidence of younger players and allow older players to adjust to new roles. He has done some experimenting with different lineup combinations and feels his team is prepared.
“I think we saw what we wanted to see but as we step up to a team of Virginia’s caliber on the road, I think we’ll find out more,’’ McCaffery said.
Virginia, under veteran coach Tony Bennett, has become the poster child for rugged, physical, pack-line defense. The Cavaliers (5-2) had some rough patches in their first few games, losing to Navy and Houston, but they have won their past four games while allowing an average of 47.5 points per game.
They currently are fourth in the country in scoring defense, which makes for an interesting contrast with the Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring offense.
“They don’t make a lot of mistakes,’’ McCaffery said of the Cavaliers. “They do all the things you want your team to do and they’ve done them consistently well. So nothing’s really changed there.’’
While Virginia’s well-documented defensive prowess is a concern, McCaffery admitted he is equally curious to see how his team handles its first exposure to a hostile environment.
With games being played in front of extremely small crowds last season because of COVID-19, the visit to Virginia will be a whole new experience for a team that includes four freshmen and six sophomores.
“I think it’s a challenge,’’ McCaffery said. “I think it’s always a challenge if you think about it. I do think when you have more of a veteran club, it’s less of a factor …
“Even the guys who played a lot last year haven’t played in front of anybody. We essentially have about eight guys who fall into that category. That said, I think we all are excited about the opportunity.’’
Although Iowa has breezed to six straight wins, it hasn’t exactly been a perfect start.
The defense has been tremendous at times, erratic at others. Two opponents shot better than 47% from the field against the Hawkeyes.
They set a school record with 20 3-point field goals against Alabama State and had another game in which they made 15, but they also have had two games in which they connected on less than a fourth of their 3-point attempts.
One constant has been the productivity of sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who has scored 23 or more points in every game, including 20-plus in the first half of four games. He leads the country in scoring at 25.7 points per game.
“He’s the player that I’ve seen come alive this past year,’’ said twin brother Kris, who is second on the team in scoring despite the fact that he has yet to start a game. “His work ethic has been outstanding and he’s basically able to do whatever he wants on the court.
“Of course, that’s going to change. These next couple of weeks we’re going to be facing more big guys.’’