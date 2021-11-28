Hawkeyes about to get their first real test

While Virginia’s well-documented defensive prowess is a concern, McCaffery admitted he is equally curious to see how his team handles its first exposure to a hostile environment.

With games being played in front of extremely small crowds last season because of COVID-19, the visit to Virginia will be a whole new experience for a team that includes four freshmen and six sophomores.

“I think it’s a challenge,’’ McCaffery said. “I think it’s always a challenge if you think about it. I do think when you have more of a veteran club, it’s less of a factor …

“Even the guys who played a lot last year haven’t played in front of anybody. We essentially have about eight guys who fall into that category. That said, I think we all are excited about the opportunity.’’

Although Iowa has breezed to six straight wins, it hasn’t exactly been a perfect start.

The defense has been tremendous at times, erratic at others. Two opponents shot better than 47% from the field against the Hawkeyes.

They set a school record with 20 3-point field goals against Alabama State and had another game in which they made 15, but they also have had two games in which they connected on less than a fourth of their 3-point attempts.