Hawkeyes and Garza start fast, eliminate Grand Canyon

Garza said there was no problem with conditioning either.

"When you take a week off playing and you don't do anything in terms of conditioning, you can lose that a little bit," he said. "So I think we did a really good job and you could see none of us were tired at all."

It was the 3-point shooting of Garza that helped the Hawkeyes get off to such a strong start. He made a pair of 3s in the opening minutes as the Hawkeyes sank four of their first five shots to bolt to a quick 11-2 lead.

"We definitely talked about it going into this game that we wanted to be able to kind of drag their big man (7-footer Asbjorn Midtgaard) to the perimeter," Garza said. "He's really, really good, but we wanted to be able to put me in pick-and-pop situation because we know, especially even myself as a big man, it's really hard to guard a pick-and-pop. So I think I tried to do that early, and I think that kind of messed them up in terms of their ball screen coverage."

Garza had struggled with his 3-point shooting in the final weeks of the regular season and admitted to being a little "gun-shy."

Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew conceded that he was banking on that continuing.