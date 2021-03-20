Hawkeyes and Garza start fast, eliminate Grand Canyon

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple of the Big Ten’s best teams did not come out of the starting blocks very well in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The Iowa basketball team noticed.
After watching No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 4 Purdue make early exits from the tournament Friday, the Hawkeyes decided to leave no doubt when they finally stepped onto the court Saturday night.
The second-seeded team in the NCAA’s West Regional started fast, looked surprisingly crisp for a team that has been sequestered in a hotel for the past week and never trailed on its way to an 86-74 victory over No. 15 Grand Canyon University in the opening round of the tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Iowa center Luka Garza hinted that Ohio State’s stunning loss to Oral Roberts and Purdue’s stumble against North Texas played at least some role in how he and his teammates approached their tournament opener.
"I think watching all the games (Friday) we got to learn some lessons from other teams in terms of not being able to come out as good as you want to," said Garza, who made four of five 3-point field goal attempts Saturday and led the Hawkeyes with 24 points.
"We wanted to make sure that we threw the first punch tonight."
With the win, the Hawkeyes (22-8) will play Monday night against No. 7 seed Oregon, which advanced with perhaps the first no-contest in NCAA tournament history. The Ducks’ scheduled opponent, Virginia Commonwealth, was unable to play because of COVID-19 issues.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he learned that immediately after his team finished its game.
"I feel bad for VCU. In some ways, I feel bad for the Oregon players because I bet you they wanted to play," McCaffery said. "But it's just the circumstances and we'll both move on and we'll play each other in the next game and be happy to be here."
Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp, who finished with 16 points and team-high totals of eight rebounds and five assists, called it "definitely a weird situation."
"On one hand, they’re not going to be as tired because they didn’t play the late game today," he said of Oregon. "On the other hand, they haven’t taken the court yet."
The Hawkeyes not only got any first-game jitters out of the way Saturday but looked very sharp offensively, shooting 52% from the field and committing only six turnovers.
In addition to the scoring of Garza and Wieskamp, Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray also contributed 13 points apiece. Murray added seven rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots.
McCaffery wasn’t the least bit surprised that his team showed so little rust at the offensive end.
"I think that's a legitimate question, but I will say this: I didn't think we would have it because I thought we practiced really well …," he said. "I was impressed with their professionalism in that regard."
Garza said there was no problem with conditioning either.
"When you take a week off playing and you don't do anything in terms of conditioning, you can lose that a little bit," he said. "So I think we did a really good job and you could see none of us were tired at all."
It was the 3-point shooting of Garza that helped the Hawkeyes get off to such a strong start. He made a pair of 3s in the opening minutes as the Hawkeyes sank four of their first five shots to bolt to a quick 11-2 lead.
"We definitely talked about it going into this game that we wanted to be able to kind of drag their big man (7-footer Asbjorn Midtgaard) to the perimeter," Garza said. "He's really, really good, but we wanted to be able to put me in pick-and-pop situation because we know, especially even myself as a big man, it's really hard to guard a pick-and-pop. So I think I tried to do that early, and I think that kind of messed them up in terms of their ball screen coverage."
Garza had struggled with his 3-point shooting in the final weeks of the regular season and admitted to being a little "gun-shy."
Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew conceded that he was banking on that continuing.
"We were hoping those percentages would hold true and instead he's a Player of the Year candidate for a reason," Drew said. "He comes out and goes four for five first round in the NCAA tournament. … He's the best scoring big in the country and I thought our guys really battled him."
The Hawkeyes also got Midtgaard into early foul trouble, although he still led led the Antelopes (17-7) with 18 points. Jovan Blacksher added 15 and Alessandro Lever and Gabe McGlothan netted 13 apiece.
McGlothan came off the bench to give the Antelopes, making their first NCAA tournament appearance, a jolt of energy in the first half, although Iowa still built a 42-31 advantage at the break.
Garza scored inside in the opening seconds of the second half and the Hawkeyes’ lead never dipped below 12 until the final minute.
Despite that, they were less than satisfied.
"Obviously a win in the NCAA tournament is great but for where we want to go, we need to clean up some areas," Wieskamp said.
Garza added that the Hawkeyes’ defense wasn’t up to the standards they set for themselves in the second half of the regular season.
"I think we’ve definitely got to be able to be better on the defensive end, especially in the second half," he said. "I think we got a really, really good lead and I think we kind of relaxed a little bit on the defensive end and it started trading baskets and they started making some shots."