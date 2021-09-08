Hawkeyes and Illini end season together again

It has become almost an annual tradition: Iowa and Illinois clashing head-to-head very late in the men’s basketball season.

And it’s going to happen again this season.

The Hawkeyes and Illini will play one another in Champaign in the final game of the 2021-22 Big Ten season for the second time in three years, according to schedules released by the conference on Wednesday.

The Big Ten released its entire conference schedule for both men and women, and Iowa also unveiled both of its full non-conference schedules.

Iowa and Illinois have revived their simmering rivalry the past few seasons, in large part because both programs have had very good teams but also because they have clashed head-to-head in the final stages of the season.

They played in Champaign in the last game of the aborted 2020 season and have met in the Big Ten tournament three of the past four years. They also were on a collision course to meet in the 2020 tournament before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike last year, the two programs will meet twice during the coming regular-season. In addition to the season-ending matchup in Champaign, they will play in the second game of the Big Ten season Dec. 6 in Iowa City.