Hawkeyes and Illini end season together again

It has become almost an annual tradition: Iowa and Illinois clashing head-to-head very late in the men’s basketball season.
And it’s going to happen again this season.
The Hawkeyes and Illini will play one another in Champaign in the final game of the 2021-22 Big Ten season for the second time in three years, according to schedules released by the conference on Wednesday.
The Big Ten released its entire conference schedule for both men and women, and Iowa also unveiled both of its full non-conference schedules.
Iowa and Illinois have revived their simmering rivalry the past few seasons, in large part because both programs have had very good teams but also because they have clashed head-to-head in the final stages of the season.
They played in Champaign in the last game of the aborted 2020 season and have met in the Big Ten tournament three of the past four years. They also were on a collision course to meet in the 2020 tournament before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike last year, the two programs will meet twice during the coming regular-season. In addition to the season-ending matchup in Champaign, they will play in the second game of the Big Ten season Dec. 6 in Iowa City.
That game is part of a brutal stretch for Iowa that Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel cited as the most arduous opening slate of any Big Ten team. The Hawkeyes open Dec. 3 at Purdue, which figures to be one of the league favorites, before playing the Illini three days later, Maryland on Jan. 3 and at Wisconsin on Jan. 6.
Illinois also opens the conference season on Dec. 3, at Rutgers, and is involved in two of what Hummel listed as “games to watch’’ during the Big Ten season.
Iowa’s non-conference schedule, which also was announced Wednesday, begins with a Nov. 5 exhibition game against Slippery Rock and is highlighted by a Dec. 9 game at Iowa State, a Nov. 29 visit to Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and a Dec. 18 game against Utah State at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Other nonconference games, all at home, are against Longwood (Nov. 9), Kansas City (Nov. 12), North Carolina Central (Nov. 16), Alabama State (Nov. 18), Western Michigan (Nov. 22), Portland State (Nov. 26), Southeast Louisiana (Dec. 21) and Western Illinois (Dec. 29).
The Iowa women’s team, led by unanimous Big Ten freshman of the year Caitlin Clark and coming off a 20-10 season, begins with a Nov. 4 exhibition against Truman State with the regular-season opener slated for Nov. 9 against New Hampshire.
Non-conference highlights include instate games against Northern Iowa (Nov. 14), Drake (Nov. 21) and Iowa State (Dec. 8), Thanksgiving weekend games in the Cancun Challenge against Seton Hall and Southern Cal and a Big Ten/ACC Challenge battle at Duke on Dec. 2.
The Hawkeyes will open their Big Ten schedule Dec. 5 at home against Michigan State, then do not play another league game until Dec. 30, when they visit Penn State.