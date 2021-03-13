Hawkeyes can't cope with Illinois' physical style

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa basketball team came up short of one of its goals Saturday and it stung.

But the Hawkeyes admitted that maybe this wound won’t linger too long. The healing probably will begin right around 5 p.m. Sunday when the pairings for the upcoming NCAA tournament come out.

By their own admission, the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes didn’t respond as well as they could have to Illinois’ rough, physical style, and they never quite caught up to the No. 3 Fighting Illini, going down to an 82-71 loss in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Illini, who were led by 26 points from Kofi Cockburn, will play in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against Ohio State, which upset top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Michigan 68-67 in the first semifinal.

Not long after that game, Illinois is expected to be one of four No. 1 seeds when the NCAA pairings are released.

The Hawkeyes (21-8) already were starting to take consolation in the fact that they are almost certain to be a No. 2 seed themselves.