Hawkeyes' depth beginning to take hold

Sophomore Kris Murray has been the team’s leading rebounder in the past two games and his season scoring average of 12.8 points per game is second only to the 26.2 of twin brother Keegan.

Sophomore Ahron Ulis had a career-high eight assists in the win over Western Michigan and is second on the team in that category.

And sophomore Tony Perkins has been a dynamo at both ends of the floor. He missed only one shot of any kind while scoring 15 points Monday and he is second on the team in steals.

“He’s always going to play the game with an edge, a reckless abandon,’’ McCaffery said of the 6-foot-4 Perkins on Monday. “I thought tonight he was really good at both ends. That’s the way he has to be.’’

Some of the subs appeared a bit tentative and unsure of themselves offensively in the first few games — Sandfort did not score in one of those games — but they outscored the starters in both games last week. Iowa is averaging 42.2 bench points per game through five outings.

“You can see the confidence in them really growing,’’ Keegan Murray said. “They’re not shy at the moment. They want to step in right away and produce at both the offensive and defensive end.