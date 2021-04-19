Hawkeyes' Fredrick enters NCAA transfer portal

CJ Fredrick, whose first three years in the Iowa basketball program included moments of excellence sprinkled with frequent injuries, has decided to leave the Hawkeyes.

Fredrick confirmed on social media Monday reports from late Sunday night that he has entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal and will continue his career elsewhere.

“I have come to the difficult decision to participate in this process,'' he said on Twitter. "Thank you Coach (Fran) McCaffery and the entire basketball staff, all my teammates and to Hawkeye Nation for giving me a chance. I gave you my best and I appreciate you letting me be a part of Hawkeye Nation!’’

The 6-foot-3 guard has started all 52 games in which he has played at Iowa over the past two seasons and averaged 7.5 points per game last season.

The Cincinnati native starred at Covington Catholic across the river in Kentucky and was Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. He committed to Iowa before it was determined whether or not he would be a walk-on or receive a scholarship, largely because Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had coached his uncle, Joe Fredrick, at Notre Dame in the 1990s.