The University of Iowa men's basketball program landed a commitment from the transfer portal Monday.

Per his Instagram account, 6-foot-9 and 225-pound Ben Krikke has given the Hawkeyes a verbal pledge for the upcoming season.

Krikke averaged 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this past season for Valparaiso in earning first team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. The MVC's top scorer this past winter, Krikke shot 55% from the field and 80% at the foul line.

"Let's get it Iowa," Krikke posted on social media. "Excited for this next chapter. Go Hawkeyes!"

After four seasons with the Beacons, Krikke has one year of eligibility. He is expected to step in and help fill the void of Filip Rebraca, who started for the past two seasons after transferring from North Dakota.

Krikke shot just 28% (17 of 61) from the 3-point line, but he has been Valparaiso's leading scorer each of the past three seasons and is seen as a capable mid-range shooter who can finish efficiently around the rim.

He played for the 17U Canadian team at the FIBA World Cup several years ago, averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in helping Canada to a fourth-place finish.

Krikke joins a collection of four high school players who signed with the Hawkeyes during the November signing period — Moline guard Brock Harding and forward Owen Freeman, forward Pryce Sandfort of Waukee Northwest and forward Ladji Dembele of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J.

With Krikke's commitment, Iowa still has two scholarships available for next season.

B.J. Mack, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward from Wofford, is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend.

Mack averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while earning first-team all-Southern Conference honors and has plans to take official visits to five schools. The Charlotte, N.C., native visited LSU last weekend, will visit Alabama and Iowa this week and plans to follow that with trips to South Carolina and Arkansas.

Iowa is also expecting Jordan Minor, a 6-8, 240-pound forward from Merrimack, to visit this week.

Minor shared player of the year honors in the Northeast Conference after averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds and was named the defensive player of the year in the conference. Seton Hall, Virginia and Florida Gulf Coast are also on his radar.

The Hawkeyes have hosted Bradley’s 6-9, 240-pound Rienk Mast, who averaged 13.8 points and led the Braves to the regular-season title in the Missouri Valley Conference.