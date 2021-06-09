Hawkeyes get first 2022 commitment from New England guard

Dasonte Bowen was scheduled to make official visits to three different Big Ten basketball programs this month.

He will be cancelling the last two. The 6-foot-3 point guard verbally committed to Iowa on Wednesday.

Bowen, who is entering his final year at Brewster Academy in Wolfesboro, N.H., is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 87 prospect and 17th best point guard in the class of 2022.

Bowen has been involved with the Hawkeyes for a long time. They were the first school to offer him a scholarship in the summer of 2019 and he made an unofficial visit to Iowa City the following fall.

He made his official visit last weekend and announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday. He was scheduled to also make visits to Northwestern and Maryland this month and reportedly also had scholarship offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Georgetown, Miami, Seton Hall, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Southern Cal.

Bowen is good friends with Iowa center Josh Ogundele, who just completed his freshman year and who also played at Brewster Academy.

Bowen, originally from Hyde Park, Mass., told Zags Blog that it meant a lot to him that Iowa recognized his abilities so early in his high school career.