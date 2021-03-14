Hawkeyes get No. 2 seed, will face Grand Canyon

The Iowa men’s basketball team received an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament Sunday and will be the No. 2 seed in the South Regional.
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes (21-8) will face No. 15 seed Grand Canyon University on Saturday at a yet-to-be-determined time and place. All games will be played at one of six sites in and around Indianapolis.
With a victory Saturday, Iowa would play either No. 7 Oregon or No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth.
It is the Hawkeyes’ 27th appearance in the NCAA tournament, their fifth under head coach Fran McCaffery.
The No. 2 seed matches Iowa’s highest seed ever in the tournament. It also was a No. 2 in 1987.
Grand Canyon (17-6) won the championship of the Western Athletic Conference with a 74-56 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.
The Antelopes are coached by former Valparaiso star and former Valpo and Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew.
Their top two players are 7-foot senior Asbjorn Midtgaard and 6-10 senior Alessandro Lever, both of whom average more than 13 points per game.
