Hawkeyes grind out victory but may have lost Wieskamp

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball program honored some special seniors, gutted out a tough victory over a bitter rival, secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament and even retired a number Sunday.

It hopes it didn't lose one of its best players for the post-season games that are yet to come.

Seniors Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon spearheaded a late rally with considerable help from freshman Keegan Murray as the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes won for the seventh time in the past eight games, holding off No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Garza capped his home career with a 21-point, 16-rebound performance, then was surprised to learn in a postgame ceremony that his No. 55 is going to be retired by the school.

“The biggest thing today is I wanted to come out here and get a win and get some momentum going into the postseason,’’ Garza said afterward. “I was just happy we were able to grind it out against a team we could see again.’’

Bohannon scored 10 of his 16 points in the final 3 ½ minutes, making big plays as he has so often to close out the Badgers. He also collected six rebounds and eight assists.

“Those guys were not going to let us lose this game,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.