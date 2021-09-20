Hawkeyes have many more questions than answers right now

In the past few years, when the start of practice was a little more than a week away, Fran McCaffery usually knew exactly what he had.
The Iowa basketball coach knew who was going to be in his starting lineup. He had a feel for who else was going to be in his rotation. He certainly knew who his team’s leading scorer was going to be.
But as McCaffery spoke with reporters Monday, he admitted his team for the upcoming season is a big bundle of unknowns.
The Hawkeyes had eight weeks of workouts in the summer, a few more weeks of workouts this fall and will begin practice in earnest for the coming campaign a week from Wednesday, and McCaffery still had very few concrete answers for the questions he was asked.
He knows one thing: He likes the group of players he has.
“We feel pretty good about our personnel and our depth,’’ he said. “If you look at our depth, it may be the most depth we’ve ever had.
“But figuring out a starting lineup, figuring out what the rotations are going to look like … I think we’re going to up-tempo our defense, which is going to require more substitutions. That can be a good thing but it also can be disruptive if guys aren’t settled down because they’re coming in and out. You’ve just got to take a look at it and that’s what practices are for.’’
The starting lineup figures to include sixth-year man Jordan Bohannon at the shooting guard spot after he has spent five years as the point guard. Bohannon already has played in more games than any player in Iowa history and has made more 3-point field goals and handed out more assists.
And forward Keegan Murray will step into a greatly expanded role after making the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season.
After that, it gets murky. It’s likely that Joe Toussaint will step into the starting lineup at point guard. Connor McCaffery, who has started 62 games over the past two seasons but underwent two off-season hip surgeries, also is a strong candidate to start again. So is North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca.
But Coach McCaffery also spoke in glowing terms about his other son, Patrick, Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis and Kris Murray. And he thinks fifth-year senior Austin Ash, sophomore center Josh Ogundele and incoming freshmen Payton Sandfort and Riley Mulvey also have a shot at considerable playing time.
Even the players who have been around a very long time — such as Bohannon and Connor McCaffery — are going to be adjusting to new roles.
“There’s a lot of ways we can go but that takes time,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “We kind of had very similar teams the last three years with a lot of the same guys. There were some changes but those guys settled in and that gives you a comfort level. But this is going to be a new team so it’s going to take a little bit of time.’’
It definitely will be a much more balanced team than the Hawkeyes have had in recent years. There is no one as dominant as consensus national player of the year Luka Garza or Joe Wieskamp, both of whom have gone off to the NBA.
McCaffery doesn’t think this team will have anyone who scores as prolifically as Garza or other past players such as Peter Jok and Jarrod Uthoff.
“I don’t know that we have a guy like that but we have a lot of guys that have the potential to be big-time scorers,’’ he said. “I think Keegan is one. I think Patrick is another. I think Bohannon’s numbers can go up.’’
McCaffery admitted his quest to sort out his personnel has been slowed by the fact that he has yet to have his full team together for a workout.
Connor McCaffery, Toussaint and Ulis had off-season surgeries that slowed their integration with the rest of the team. Kris Murray missed about a month with an injury. Rebraca and other players have battled illnesses although the coach was quick to point out that none of them had COVID-19. Patrick McCaffery currently is sidelined by an ankle injury.
“This is really one of the deeper teams we’ve had so at least you feel you can absorb some of those injuries,’’ McCaffery said.
He added that it’s actually sort of fun to have this much uncertainty although he said it was “special’’ to have basically the same core of dedicated, reliable players over the course of multiple seasons.