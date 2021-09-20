Hawkeyes have many more questions than answers right now

It definitely will be a much more balanced team than the Hawkeyes have had in recent years. There is no one as dominant as consensus national player of the year Luka Garza or Joe Wieskamp, both of whom have gone off to the NBA.

McCaffery doesn’t think this team will have anyone who scores as prolifically as Garza or other past players such as Peter Jok and Jarrod Uthoff.

“I don’t know that we have a guy like that but we have a lot of guys that have the potential to be big-time scorers,’’ he said. “I think Keegan is one. I think Patrick is another. I think Bohannon’s numbers can go up.’’

McCaffery admitted his quest to sort out his personnel has been slowed by the fact that he has yet to have his full team together for a workout.

Connor McCaffery, Toussaint and Ulis had off-season surgeries that slowed their integration with the rest of the team. Kris Murray missed about a month with an injury. Rebraca and other players have battled illnesses although the coach was quick to point out that none of them had COVID-19. Patrick McCaffery currently is sidelined by an ankle injury.

“This is really one of the deeper teams we’ve had so at least you feel you can absorb some of those injuries,’’ McCaffery said.