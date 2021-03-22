Hawkeyes hobbled in second half of finale

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“He went to the back and kind of ran it off and met with our doctor and our trainer, and they felt like he could go,’’ McCaffery said.

The other two just finally succumbed to things that have plagued them for weeks.

“CJ is in pain,’’ coach McCaffery said. “He gutted through it for the better part of the games when he came back, and he was really good in some of them, but he hasn't been himself half the season …

“Connor has torn labrums in both hips, so he will have surgery forthcoming, actually two surgeries … He's been struggling all year long with that but has consistently given us quality minutes and veteran leadership, and that was important for this team. So we'll get those guys healthy and well in the summer.’’

Wieskamp hinted there may be even more players who were less than healthy at the end of the season.

“We definitely have a lot of guys in that locker room who are banged up,’’ he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of CJ and Connor for the way they pushed through their injuries and kept playing.’’

No comment: Wieskamp, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists Monday, was asked after the game if he would be back in an Iowa uniform.