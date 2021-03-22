Hawkeyes hobbled in second half of finale

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa basketball team had its share of lower-leg injuries this season.
Some of them were known to everyone. Jack Nunge suffered a torn meniscus in his knee that ended his season. CJ Fredrick was in and out of the lineup through the second half of the season. Joe Wieskamp sprained his ankle in the final regular-season game.
Other ailments, in Wieskamp’s words, were “under the radar,’’ and it ended up playing a role in the end of the Hawkeyes’ season Monday in the NCAA tournament.
Fredrick and Connor McCaffery, both starters, were unable to play for most of the second half as the Hawkeyes were blitzed by an athletic Oregon squad 95-80 in a second-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery removed both Fredrick and his son from the game with 17 minutes, 44 seconds remaining and neither of them played again the rest of the way.
“Neither of them are healthy, and I didn't want to put them back in there,’’ Coach McCaffery explained. “That's why I left them out the whole second half. They've been gutting it all out year, both of them, with injuries, and I’m really proud of them both. We'll get them healthy in the off-season.’’
Wieskamp also tweaked his Achilles tendon just a few minutes after the other two players went out, but he eventually came back into the game.
“He went to the back and kind of ran it off and met with our doctor and our trainer, and they felt like he could go,’’ McCaffery said.
The other two just finally succumbed to things that have plagued them for weeks.
“CJ is in pain,’’ coach McCaffery said. “He gutted through it for the better part of the games when he came back, and he was really good in some of them, but he hasn't been himself half the season …
“Connor has torn labrums in both hips, so he will have surgery forthcoming, actually two surgeries … He's been struggling all year long with that but has consistently given us quality minutes and veteran leadership, and that was important for this team. So we'll get those guys healthy and well in the summer.’’
Wieskamp hinted there may be even more players who were less than healthy at the end of the season.
“We definitely have a lot of guys in that locker room who are banged up,’’ he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of CJ and Connor for the way they pushed through their injuries and kept playing.’’
No comment: Wieskamp, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists Monday, was asked after the game if he would be back in an Iowa uniform.
Although the former Muscatine star is a junior, he is considered a solid pro prospect and a candidate to possibly enter the NBA draft.
“I appreciate that question but at this time I’m just soaking in what just happened,’’ Wieskamp said. “I’ll address that at a later time.’’
J-Bo blanked: Jordan Bohannon, Iowa’s career record-holder in assists, 3-point field goals, games played and free throw percentage, had a disappointing final chapter to his career.
He played only 19 minutes, sitting out most of the second half after being called for a flagrant foul. He did not score, going 0 for 4 from the field.
“He means everything to our team, to the University of Iowa, to the young guys …’’ Wieskamp said. “He’s been a pleasure to play with, a lot of fun to get to know as a person. I know he had a great career and he’s just a great person and a great player.’’
Youngsters produce: The injuries to Fredrick and Connor McCaffery opened up extra playing time for some of Iowa’s younger backcourt players and they had some good moments Monday.
Joe Toussaint gave the Hawkeyes a lift in the first half and finished with five points, four assists and two steals. Ahron Ulis matched a career high with four assists in only 12 minutes of action and Tony Perkins made the first 3-point field goal of his career.
Solid start: Oregon coach Dana Altman had said it was imperative that his team get off to a good start Monday since Iowa has already played a game in the tournament and his team had not.
“I said ‘Fellas, we've been out for 10 days. Our advantage may be in the second half when we're a little fresher, but that first 10 minutes they've got a big advantage,’’’ Altman said. “They've played a game. They're not going to be tired the first 10 minutes. We've got to come out, move the ball, make plays for each other, get some easy shots, and not let them get easy baskets.’’
He felt his team allowed Iowa, especially Patrick McCaffery, to get a few easy baskets in the first half but was happy with the way his team started offensively. The Ducks shot 59.5% from the field in the first half.