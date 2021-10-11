Hawkeyes land first recruit for 2023 class

“They all ran on the field with everybody else,’’ he said of the recruits. “They just had a lot of fun. That's what you want. You want it to be a very informative weekend. They're here with their parents. Watch practice. See the campus. Have meetings with various people. But then go have some fun and see what the campus life is like. And they got to enjoy that.’’

Patrick hobbled: McCaffery said he still has yet to have his entire team together and healthy for a practice.

Most recently, his son Patrick, who is a contender to replace Joe Wieskamp as the starting small forward, has been sidelined by ankle problems.

“He had a great summer, but he's had ankle issues since we started,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “He sprained one, then sprained the other. He has been limited for about four or five weeks. So we need to get him back out there.’’

Connor progressing: McCaffery’s other son, Connor, has been practicing but admitted he still might not be 100% after undergoing surgery on both hips last spring.

“I’m pretty close,’’ Connor said. “There may be some days where there is some soreness lingering, but for the most part I’m fine.’’