Hawkeyes land North Dakota center as transfer

The Iowa basketball team has made a handful of deposits into the NCAA’s transfer portal through the years.
On Thursday, it made a withdrawal.
North Dakota center Filip Rebraca, who earned second-team All-Summit League honors last season, announced on social media that he would be enrolling at Iowa, helping the Hawkeyes to fill a pressing need for a big man.
The 6-foot 9, 222-pound Rebraca, a native of Sombor, Serbia, started 74 of 87 games in three seasons at North Dakota and averaged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
He averaged 8.0 and 5.9 as a part-time starter in 2018-19 and 14.3 and 8.9 as a sophomore in 2019-20. He shot 54.1% from the field in his three seasons, 62.6% at the free throw line. Rebraca also has shown an ability to score from the outside, making 36.6% (15 of 41) 3-point attempts last season.
The Hawkeyes had a clear need for a big man with national player of the year Luka Garza going off to the NBA and his backup, Jack Nunge, transferring to Xavier.
Coach Fran McCaffery and his staff were rumored to be involved with Rebraca for the past few weeks. They reportedly had a Zoom conference with him a few weeks ago and another one on Sunday.
Rebraca, who played high school basketball in Massachusetts, chose Iowa over reported offers from South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Wichita State, Tulsa and San Diego State.
He told the Des Moines Register that it came down to Iowa and Minnesota, which already has signed six transfers in the month since new coach Ben Johnson took over.
He told HawkFanatic.com that it was “the hardest choice probably in my life so far.
“When I was coming out of high school I didn’t have these options that I have right now,’’’ he added. “The reason I chose Iowa is because of their combination of their culture, the coaches, the team, everything like that. Coach McCaffery and his staff were so genuine. They talked about not only the team goals for Iowa but they also talked about my personal goals and how they wanted to develop me as a player.”
He said his decision was influenced by the fact that the Hawkeyes had a proven ability to develop big men, as evidenced by the phenomenal success of Garza.
Rebraca grew up in the same small city in northwest Serbia, close to the Hungarian border, as Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
His father, Zeljko Rebraca, was a second-round pick of the Seattle Supersonics in the 1994 NBA draft and he later played parts of five seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers from 2001-06.
Among those who applauded the decision was North Dakota assistant coach Danijel Mihailovic, a fellow Serbian who recruited Rebraca.
“Amazing person, great teammate, true leader and professional!’’ Mihailovic wrote on Twitter. “Gave everything he had to UND!’’
Rebraca already has earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from North Dakota but since last season did not count as a year of eligibility for players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could possibly have two years of eligibility remaining.
