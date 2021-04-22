Hawkeyes land North Dakota center as transfer

He told the Des Moines Register that it came down to Iowa and Minnesota, which already has signed six transfers in the month since new coach Ben Johnson took over.

He told HawkFanatic.com that it was “the hardest choice probably in my life so far.

“When I was coming out of high school I didn’t have these options that I have right now,’’’ he added. “The reason I chose Iowa is because of their combination of their culture, the coaches, the team, everything like that. Coach McCaffery and his staff were so genuine. They talked about not only the team goals for Iowa but they also talked about my personal goals and how they wanted to develop me as a player.”

He said his decision was influenced by the fact that the Hawkeyes had a proven ability to develop big men, as evidenced by the phenomenal success of Garza.

Rebraca grew up in the same small city in northwest Serbia, close to the Hungarian border, as Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

His father, Zeljko Rebraca, was a second-round pick of the Seattle Supersonics in the 1994 NBA draft and he later played parts of five seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers from 2001-06.