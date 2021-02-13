Hawkeyes nearly unstoppable in historic rout of Spartans

"It’s something that’s tough to do," admitted Wieskamp, who scored 21 points and made 5 of 7 3-point attempts for the second consecutive game. "They’re a really good team, especially at home. To come in here and win like that in that fashion feels really good for us."

The Hawkeyes won for the first time without Fredrick, who has been hobbled by a lower leg injury that has prompted him to miss four full games and large chunks of three others.

They also did it with Garza scoring fewer than 16 points for the first time all season. The 6-foot-11 senior center finished with 8 points and 8 rebounds, failing to score in double figures for the first time since a loss to San Diego State early last season.

"What was really impressive to me was how happy Luka was in the locker room for his teammates and our victory," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "That says all you need to know about our leader."

Garza didn’t even play in the final 7 ½ minutes after taking a shot to the left eye from the Spartans’ Joey Hauser.

The game was well in hand by that point anyway.