Hawkeyes nearly unstoppable in historic rout of Spartans

Luka Garza had his 44-game streak of scoring in double figures end Saturday. He made only 3 of 11 shots from the field and 2 of 7 free throws.
CJ Fredrick didn’t even play.
If all of that sounds like a recipe for disaster for the Iowa basketball team, think again.
Joe Wieskamp continued his torrid shooting pace, Jack Nunge had perhaps the best game of his career and Connor McCaffery scored more points than he has in more than two years as the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes put a big glob of salve on some recent wounds with a historic 88-58 thrashing of Michigan State at the Breslin Center.
It was the Hawkeyes’ largest margin of victory ever in a game in East Lansing — the previous high was 18, in 1983 — and Michigan State’s most lopsided home loss in 26 years.
Iowa (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) used superb 3-point shooting and solid defense to build a 19-point halftime lead and pushed the margin as high as 34 in the second half.
"This week in practice everybody was locked in," said Nunge, who matched a career high with 18 points and added career-best totals of 11 rebounds and 6 assists. "We knew the task we had at hand. We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game. Today we came out and showed we were ready to play."
The victory gives the Hawkeyes a rare season sweep of Michigan State (10-8, 4-8 Big Ten), only its second in the past quarter century.
"It’s something that’s tough to do," admitted Wieskamp, who scored 21 points and made 5 of 7 3-point attempts for the second consecutive game. "They’re a really good team, especially at home. To come in here and win like that in that fashion feels really good for us."
The Hawkeyes won for the first time without Fredrick, who has been hobbled by a lower leg injury that has prompted him to miss four full games and large chunks of three others.
They also did it with Garza scoring fewer than 16 points for the first time all season. The 6-foot-11 senior center finished with 8 points and 8 rebounds, failing to score in double figures for the first time since a loss to San Diego State early last season.
"What was really impressive to me was how happy Luka was in the locker room for his teammates and our victory," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "That says all you need to know about our leader."
Garza didn’t even play in the final 7 ½ minutes after taking a shot to the left eye from the Spartans’ Joey Hauser.
The game was well in hand by that point anyway.
The Hawkeyes made 8 of their first 11 shots from 3-point range and went on an early 13-0 scoring run that included 3s by Connor McCaffery, Wieskamp and Nunge to open a 33-13 lead in the middle of the first half.
The Spartans came out of the halftime locker room determined to get back in the game and got two quick fouls on Garza, scoring four quick points to slice the deficit to 46-31.
But then Wieskamp drilled back-to-back 3s, kicking off a 14-0 scoring run that made it 60-31. The lead eventually peaked at 79-45 on Wieskamp’s last 3, off a Nunge assist, with 5:19 to go.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he was "embarrassed" by the outcome, adding: "Today was an ambush."
Connor McCaffery added 16 points for the Hawkeyes, including a career-high four 3s. He hadn’t scored that many points since a victory over Connecticut very early in the 2018-19 season.
Iowa also had a 46-37 rebounding advantage against a team known for its prowess on the boards and committed only five turnovers.
The Hawkeyes even showed continued improvement on the defensive end, holding the Spartans to 35.5% shooting, 31.4% in that dominant first half.
Coach McCaffery said the recent defensive improvement is largely attributable to the Hawkeyes playing more man-to-man defense after relying heavily on their zone for much of the season.
"I thought to a man defensively, we really, really competed," he said.