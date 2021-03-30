Hawkeyes' Nunge announces plans to transfer

A player considered to possibly be one of the major building blocks for the Iowa basketball program next season has decided to transfer.
Redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge, widely regarded as the likely replacement for Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza at center, told Iowa coach Fran McCaffery that after two years of misfortune he plans to continue his career elsewhere.
Nunge suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury early in the 2019-20 season and after going through surgery and a long rehabilitation process, he was ready to play for the team this season.
After his father, Dr. Mark Nunge, died suddenly on the eve of the season, Nunge still played a prominent role off the bench for the Hawkeyes, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
But then he suffered another injury to the same knee — a torn meniscus — in a Feb. 25 game against Michigan. That prompted another surgery, sidelining him for the final seven games of the season.
The 6-foot-11 forward from Newburgh, Ind., indicated in a statement issued by the university that it was a difficult decision that he thought about for a long time.
"This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family," he said. "I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings.
"I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me."
Because this season will not count as a year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Nunge actually has three more years of eligibility even though he already has been in college for four years. He took a redshirt season as a sophomore in 2018-19 and was granted a hardship waiver after missing almost all of the 2019-20 season.
McCaffery said he and Nunge had a "heartfelt" meeting about his future on Tuesday.
"No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months, and my heart aches for him …," McCaffery said. "My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years."
Nunge started 19 of the 60 games he played in an Iowa uniform, averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
In an unrelated development, senior point guard Jordan Bohannon was quoted as saying Tuesday there is a slight chance he might take advantage of the fact that 2020-21 did not count as a year of eligibility and return to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season.
Bohannon, already the Iowa career leader in games played, assists, 3-point field goals and free throw percentage, helped to craft a bill for the Iowa legislature (Senate Bill 245) regarding the rights of college athletes to make money off their names, images and likenesses.
He told the Des Moines Register that if the bill passed, he had every intention of returning to the Hawkeyes for another season.
The bill seems doomed for now, however. If it is not passed by Thursday, it will be carried over to next year. It would need to be approved by the state Senate on Wednesday and passed by a committee of the House of Representatives on Thursday in order to avoid being delayed.
Bohannon attempted to apply some political pressure by issuing a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.
"I am still undecided on what I want to do next year," he said in the statement. "However, if this bill were to pass, I would come back to Iowa next year."
Bohannon also told the Register that he and two other Big Ten players — Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Michigan’s Isaiah Livers — have scheduled a meeting with NCAA president Mark Emmert for Thursday morning, and they also plan to meet with New Jersey senator Cory Booker regarding NIL rights.