Hawkeyes out to prove something against No. 2 Purdue

The Iowa basketball team is 7-0, is coming off an impressive victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and leads the country in scoring offense.
Purdue also is 7-0, had an even more decisive win over an ACC foe this week and is second in the nation in scoring.
But while the Boilermakers are ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 — probably with a bullet since No. 1 Duke lost this week — the Hawkeyes are unranked.
They have a chance to change that very quickly Friday night.
The Hawkeyes will go into a hostile environment for the second straight game to take on Purdue in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams at 8 p.m. in Mackey Arena.
Iowa defeated Purdue in the conference opener a year ago but on that occasion it was the Hawkeyes who were regarded among the top couple of teams in the country while the Boilermakers were just hoping to stay on the court with them.
The roles have reversed now.
"I think it's what you come to expect in this league," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "There's going to be somebody every year, sometimes multiple teams, that are top-five teams, teams that view themselves and (are viewed by) others as well as national championship contenders.
"It's not always the first game out of the conference schedule, but this year it is, and it's not always going to be on the road. It's a great challenge for our team, to see how we perform under pressure in that environment against a team that is incredibly talented."
Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who has gotten off to a sizzling start with a 24.6-point average through the first seven games, said this is the sort of game young basketball players grow up dreaming about.
"For us as a group, we’re just really hungry to go in there and prove ourselves," he said.
Purdue, which already owns victories over North Carolina and Villanova and pretty much ran Florida State off the court on Tuesday, probably is as loaded as any team in the country. McCaffery said it may be the deepest team he has seen.
"And I mean over a long period of time, not just this year," he said. "They've had nine different guys start. They have a quality player at every position and a quality backup at every position. All of them can score. They have multiple 3-point shooters. They have a lot of size. They have experience."
In an era of unprecedented player movement in the college game, with nearly a third of the players in the country changing teams during the off-season, Purdue has hardly changed at all from a personnel standpoint.
"They’re essentially the same team that they had last year so that shows you how much work they put in in the off-season," said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, who made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in a 75-74 conquest of Virginia on Monday. "They’re playing really well, some of the best basketball I’ve seen played in a long time. Really well coached, really well disciplined. It’s going to be a battle. Any time you go over to Mackey Arena, you better expect a war."
While the faces may not have changed much at Purdue, the roles have.
The Boilermakers have four players who each started 23 or more games last season — Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis — who now come off the bench. Williams was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and now he can’t crack the lineup.
Wing player Jaden Ivey, point guard Isaiah Thompson and 7-foot-4 Zach Edey all have stepped into the starting lineup as sophomores with 6-10 freshman Caleb Furst also becoming a starter alongside incumbent Sasha Stefanovic.
"They've done a really good job, I think, of getting buy-in from guys that probably were expecting to be starters and are not but playing a lot," McCaffery said. "There's a lot to be said for that."
The two players who are commanding the most attention nationally, not just in the Big Ten, are Ivey and Edey.
Murray called the 6-5 Ivey "a future NBA player."
"He has blinding speed, but he also makes plays," McCaffery said. "He finds people, he hits 3s. He's always coming at you. He's an effective attack guy and puts pressure on your defense, especially in transition."
Edey is the second tallest player in all of college basketball this season — Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp has him by an inch — but McCaffery said he is much more than just tall. The Purdue center is shooting 73.8% from the field and is averaging 16.9 points per game despite playing only 18.6 minutes per outing.
"Edey runs the floor and he moves his feet," McCaffery said. "He's another guy that's constantly coming at you, and they run stuff for him, so you have to deal with him."
The Hawkeyes will be trying to do a couple of things they haven’t done in 20 years. The last time they started the season 8-0 was 2001 and that also is the last time they defeated a No. 2-ranked team.
They acknowledge that it’s not going to be easy.
"We need to play our best game of the year to be able to go in there and pull off the upset," Bohannon said.