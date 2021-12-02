Hawkeyes out to prove something against No. 2 Purdue

The Iowa basketball team is 7-0, is coming off an impressive victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and leads the country in scoring offense.

Purdue also is 7-0, had an even more decisive win over an ACC foe this week and is second in the nation in scoring.

But while the Boilermakers are ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 — probably with a bullet since No. 1 Duke lost this week — the Hawkeyes are unranked.

They have a chance to change that very quickly Friday night.

The Hawkeyes will go into a hostile environment for the second straight game to take on Purdue in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams at 8 p.m. in Mackey Arena.

Iowa defeated Purdue in the conference opener a year ago but on that occasion it was the Hawkeyes who were regarded among the top couple of teams in the country while the Boilermakers were just hoping to stay on the court with them.

The roles have reversed now.

"I think it's what you come to expect in this league," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "There's going to be somebody every year, sometimes multiple teams, that are top-five teams, teams that view themselves and (are viewed by) others as well as national championship contenders.