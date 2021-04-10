Hawkeyes pick up second 2021 recruit as Mulvey reclassifies

With Luka Garza using up his eligibility and Jack Nunge transferring, Riley Mulvey saw his opportunity.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-11 upstate New York product jumped at it.
Mulvey became the second member of the Iowa basketball team’s 2021 recruiting class when he announced on Instagram that he plans to reclassify and join the Hawkeyes a year earlier than previously expected.
Mulvey, who was a junior in high school this year, made a verbal commitment on March 15 to enroll at Iowa in 2022 but by graduating from high school early, he will be able to join them this fall.
The 230-pound center is from Albany, N.Y., where Iowa coach Fran McCaffery formerly coached at Siena College, but he transferred to St. Thomas More Academy in Oakdale, Conn., for last season.
He also plays for the Albany City Rocks AAU program, which produced six Division I signees last year.
As a sophomore at Albany Academy in 2019-20, Mulvey averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocked shots per game.
He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Syracuse, Penn State, Virginia Tech and several mid-major programs.
Mulvey, who was rated as the 221st best player and 27th best center in the 2022 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings, joins a team that clearly needs help at the center position. Garza, the consensus national player of the year, is moving on to the professional ranks and Nunge, who was Garza’s backup last season, is transferring to Xavier.
That leaves 6-10 Josh Ogundele, who played just 17 minutes as a freshman last season, as the only center on the Iowa roster.
The Hawkeyes have been linked to at least two big men in the NCAA transfer portal — Minnesota’s Liam Robbins and North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca — but Mulvey’s decision does not mean they won’t also bring in a seasoned center as a transfer.
Mulvey said he made his decision after consulting with many coaches and advisors and will be joining Iowa this fall “with great anticipation.’’
He joins Waukee’s Payton Sandfort in Iowa’s 2021 class. Sandfort, a 6-7 forward, signed with the Hawkeyes in November.