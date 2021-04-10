Hawkeyes pick up second 2021 recruit as Mulvey reclassifies

With Luka Garza using up his eligibility and Jack Nunge transferring, Riley Mulvey saw his opportunity.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-11 upstate New York product jumped at it.

Mulvey became the second member of the Iowa basketball team’s 2021 recruiting class when he announced on Instagram that he plans to reclassify and join the Hawkeyes a year earlier than previously expected.

Mulvey, who was a junior in high school this year, made a verbal commitment on March 15 to enroll at Iowa in 2022 but by graduating from high school early, he will be able to join them this fall.

The 230-pound center is from Albany, N.Y., where Iowa coach Fran McCaffery formerly coached at Siena College, but he transferred to St. Thomas More Academy in Oakdale, Conn., for last season.

He also plays for the Albany City Rocks AAU program, which produced six Division I signees last year.

As a sophomore at Albany Academy in 2019-20, Mulvey averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocked shots per game.

He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Syracuse, Penn State, Virginia Tech and several mid-major programs.