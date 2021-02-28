Hawkeyes rebound with 'signature win' over Buckeyes

The Iowa basketball team took a seat at the big boys’ table Sunday.
The Hawkeyes had yet to defeat any of the country’s truly elite teams this season and were reeling a bit after a lopsided loss to Michigan and the loss of key reserve Jack Nunge for the season.
But they responded Sunday.
In a big way.
The No. 9-ranked Hawkeyes riddled No. 4 Ohio State with perhaps their best overall performance of the season, avenged an earlier loss to the Buckeyes and grabbed the inside track for a coveted top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament with a convincing 73-57 victory at Value City Arena.
More than anything, they showed they can beat a top-level team after going 0-4 previously against squads currently ranked among the top five in the nation.
“It’s a huge win for our group, to be able to beat a team like that on their home floor,’’ said senior center Luka Garza, who got the Hawkeyes off to a strong start and finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. “It’s impressive for us and it’s huge for us going forward. It’s big for us for seeding in the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament and a huge win overall.’’
Guard Jordan Bohannon used the phrase “signature win" to describe the day.
“We’ve had a lot of good wins but we haven’t had a great win on the road like this ...’’ he said. “I think we came together again tonight and decided we’re not going to let a lead slip away and do what we have to to secure this win.’’
It was special for Bohannon on a personal level, too. He registered five assists to pass Jeff Horner as Iowa’s career leader in that statistic.
The 6-foot-1 senior said it was especially gratifying to set the mark in an arena in which he’d never won against a highly-ranked opponent.
“The fact that I was able to have it happen in this kind of game really meant a lot to me,’’ he said.
Bohannon broke the record when he found Joe Wieskamp open for a 3-point field goal from the left wing with 2 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the first half. It came in the midst of a 9-0 scoring run that gave the Hawkeyes a 41-25 lead with 56 seconds remaining in the half.
With a 42-28 halftime cushion, victory seemed assured at that point.
Ohio State (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten) had other ideas.
The Buckeyes roared out of the blocks in the second half with Justice Sueing making two 3s and CJ Walker penetrating into the lane several times for points. An 11-0 scoring run chopped the Iowa lead to 44-42.
“Maybe my sophomore year we would have just folded over when they made that run in the second half and lost the lead,’’ Bohannon admitted.
Not this time.
“It’s real simple,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We didn’t rattle.’’
Garza scored inside off a pass from Bohannon. Wieskamp, who scored 19 points, drilled a 3 from the left corner. Garza scored inside again and the Hawkeyes began to pull away.
Another binge of seven straight points later in the half, capped by the last of Wieskamp’s five 3s, made it 64-51 with just under 8 minutes to go.
The offense cooled off at that point but the defense didn’t. Ohio State scored only six more points the rest of the way.
“They clearly outplayed us, outperformed us, outcoached us,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
While the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-6), shot 46.8% from the field and committed only five turnovers, there was no question that defense was the story.
“I think knowing what we’ve done the past few games defensively kind of raised our standard to knowing that we’re a really great defensive team,’’ Bohannon said. “I think starting to play a little bit more man has really helped us. I think our man defense has been phenomenal lately.’’
McCaffery pointed out that Ohio State got only two offensive rebounds in the entire game, none in the second half, and that the Hawkeyes had eight sequences in which they strung together three defensive stops in a row. He said the stats showed Iowa getting every 50-50 ball in the game.
“That I think is indicative of a team that is locked in to what we need to do based on the scouting report information against a really good team,’’ he said.
The bench played a major role. Sophomore guard Joe Toussaint had one of his best games of the season, recording seven assists, and freshman Keegan Murray shut down Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell, holding him to two points in the second half after he had 13 in the first 20 minutes.
“His defense on E.J. Liddell, who I think is one of the best players in the league, was spectacular but I really liked pretty much everything that Keegan did today,’’ McCaffery said. “He was on the glass. Even if he missed a shot, nothing lingered on him today. He just kept hooping.’’
The Hawkeyes now finish the regular season with home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin. Victories in both games would get them the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.
“We’re an experienced group and we’ve had confidence all year that we have ability to hang with the best of the best,’’ Garza said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of performances that didn’t reflect how good we are so it was nice tonight to go play against one of the best teams in the country and be able to take them down on their home floor.’’
McCaffery said he believes the victory can be a springboard to bigger things.
“I think so. I hope so,’’ he said. “I think today we played pretty much a complete game, which is what you want to do at this time of year.’’