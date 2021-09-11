Hawkeyes receive commitment from in-state shooting guard

On a day when the Iowa football program was preparing to play one of its most anticipated games of recent seasons, the Hawkeyes’ basketball program received some good news.

Council Bluffs Lincoln star Josh Dix, rated the top prospect in the state of Iowa, announced that he will sign a letter of intent with Coach Fran McCaffery’s team.

Dix becomes the second recruit in the Hawkeyes’ 2022 class, joining East Coast point guard Dasonte Bowen, who announced his decision in June.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Dix is a 3-star recruit who is rated the No. 23 shooting guard in the country and the No. 160 player overall by 247Sports.

Dix recently narrowed his final list of schools to Iowa, Wisconsin, Utah, Wake Forest and Drake. He was slated to visit Wisconsin this weekend, but canceled that trip after visiting Iowa last weekend.

"My parents and I talked a lot over this past week, and it became clear this decision just felt right," Dix wrote in a story that appeared in the Des Moines Register.

He said he told McCaffery of his decision when he visited Dix at school Thursday, adding that his visit to the Iowa campus "really sealed the deal for me.