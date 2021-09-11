Hawkeyes receive commitment from in-state shooting guard

On a day when the Iowa football program was preparing to play one of its most anticipated games of recent seasons, the Hawkeyes’ basketball program received some good news.
Council Bluffs Lincoln star Josh Dix, rated the top prospect in the state of Iowa, announced that he will sign a letter of intent with Coach Fran McCaffery’s team.
Dix becomes the second recruit in the Hawkeyes’ 2022 class, joining East Coast point guard Dasonte Bowen, who announced his decision in June.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Dix is a 3-star recruit who is rated the No. 23 shooting guard in the country and the No. 160 player overall by 247Sports.
Dix recently narrowed his final list of schools to Iowa, Wisconsin, Utah, Wake Forest and Drake. He was slated to visit Wisconsin this weekend, but canceled that trip after visiting Iowa last weekend.
"My parents and I talked a lot over this past week, and it became clear this decision just felt right," Dix wrote in a story that appeared in the Des Moines Register.
He said he told McCaffery of his decision when he visited Dix at school Thursday, adding that his visit to the Iowa campus "really sealed the deal for me.
"I was just kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, this is a place that feels like home,’" he added. "I had an incredible weekend with them, and the guys all match my energy off the court and on the court. I love the way they play. And I just feel like coach McCaffery is a really good dude who can help me get to that next level."
Dix averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game in leading Lincoln to a 19-5 record last season. He shot 54.5% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range.
As a sophomore in 2019-20, he averaged 17.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.
"He’s a kid who wants to get himself to a high level," Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson told the Council Bluffs Nonpareil last spring. "He’s a relentless worker, too. I’ve had talented kids who I’ve had to beg to get in the gym, but that’s just not him. He’s constantly asking when the gym is open and when he can shoot. He’s a self-driven kid."