Hawkeyes riddle Virginia defense to spring road upset

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Iowa basketball team finally got the test it needed and wanted Monday night.
It passed. With flying colors.
The Hawkeyes built a 21-point first-half lead against a vaunted Virginia defense, let it slip away in the final minutes, then got some late heroics from Joe Toussaint and Patrick McCaffery to pull out a 75-74 victory over the Cavaliers in the hostile confines of John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia, which trailed for more than 37 minutes in the middle portion of the game, snuck into a 74-73 lead on a 3-point field goal by senior Kihei Clark in the final minute of play.
After an exchange of possessions, Toussaint penetrated along the right wing, did a pump fake to get his defender in the air and banked in a 12-foot jumper to the give the Hawkeyes the lead with 8.4 seconds remaining.
“Just go make a play. It’s that simple,’’ Toussaint said. “Ball was in my hands. Go make a play.’’
Clark dribbled quickly to the opposite end but missed on a short floater from in the lane. Virginia center Kadin Shedrick grabbed the rebound and put up a follow-up shot, but Patrick McCaffery rose up to sway it away.
“Patrick came in and saved the day,’’ Toussaint said. “Smacked the ball into the fifth row.’’
Time ran out as he did so, setting off a Hawkeye celebration on the court.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted the victory, which came in the opening game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, was a bit more meaningful than just any non-conference win.
“You’re on the road, you’re playing one of the best teams in the country with a packed house,’’ he said. “At some point in the game there’s going to be some adversity. We overcame adversity a number of different times and got contributions from a lot of different people and won a hard-fought game. It was a very physical, hard-fought game.’’
Virginia, only two years removed from winning the national championship, has a reputation for defensive excellence, so the fact that the Hawkeyes shot 53.6% from the field and committed only four turnovers was impressive.
“They are the best defensive team,’’ said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, who led the Hawkeyes with 20 points. “Their principles are really hard to get by. They never mess up on defense. They rarely mess up on offense. To beat Virginia at Virginia, you have to play your best game of the year.’’
Keegan Murray, who was sidelined briefly in the second half after injuring his ankle, added 18 points and nine rebounds, but the Hawkeyes got some sort of significant contribution from almost everyone who played.
“A lot of people stepped up,’’ Bohannon said.
The Hawkeyes, who will take a 7-0 record into their Big Ten Conference opener Friday at No. 2-ranked Purdue, executed about as crisply as any team ever has against Virginia in the first half.
The Cavaliers had allowed 41 and 43 points in their two previous games but by halftime the Hawkeyes had 44. It’s the most points Virginia has allowed in the first half at home in 13 seasons under coach Tony Bennett.
Bohannon drained five 3-point field goals in the first half and a run of 15 straight points capped by a Keegan Murray dunk gave Iowa a 40-19 lead. They still were up 44-24 before Virginia reeled off the last six points of the half.
The Cavaliers came out with renewed defensive vigor in the second half and executed much better offensively to gradually chip away at the Iowa lead.
“We made a punch to start the game,’’ Bohannon said. “They punched us right back in the first half and they were right there with us in the second half. We got knocked down a couple of times and we were able to get back up and didn’t let anything rile us up. We kept our composure.’’
Virginia finally grabbed a 71-70 edge with a minute and 36 seconds remaining on a 3 by little-used reserve Taine Murray, who scored a career-high 14 points.
Bohannon immediately reclaimed the lead with a 3 of his own, but Clark’s 3 made it 74-73 Virginia with 45 seconds remaining.
Bohannon then missed a highly contested 3-pointer and fouled Taine Murray on the rebound, but the 6-foot-5 freshman missed the front end of a 1-and-1, giving the ball back to Iowa.
Toussaint was tied up for a held ball with 16.7 seconds left, but the Hawkeyes kept the ball on the alternating possession. They then tried to set up another play for Bohannon.
Fran McCaffery refused to comment on the sequence, but Bohannon didn’t hesitate.
“We set up a play where I was able to set a back screen on Pat’s man,’’ Bohannon said. “I thought sure I got fouled. The guy ran right over me. I should have been at the free throw line, but when you play on the road you just need to keep playing through it.
“Joe T. got the ball and just made a huge play. That’s what this team is about.’’
Senior Jayden Gardner led Virginia (5-3) with 18 points and 8 rebounds. He spearheaded the second-half comeback by making his first two 3-point attempts of the season. Clark, the last remaining starter from the 2019 NCAA title team, added 15 points.