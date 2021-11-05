Hawkeyes roll past Slippery Rock in exhibition

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery really wasn’t all that happy with the way his second unit performed in the first half Friday night.
He felt they were "jumpy" and "a little tight."
So he started them in the second half.
It worked.
The Hawkeyes’ backups shook off the jitters that hampered them before halftime and spearheaded a scorching 30-2 scoring run to open the second half as Iowa rolled to a 99-47 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in a preseason exhibition at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes already had a 41-18 lead at halftime, thanks mostly to the efforts of the starters, but everyone got involved after the intermission.
"We were upset about nine turnovers and 10 offensive rebounds in the first half," McCaffery said. "That’s unacceptable. We pointed that out. So I started that group in the second half and they were great."
That second group, comprised of senior Connor McCaffery and sophomores Kris Murray, Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis along with freshman Payton Sandfort, went 6 minutes, 38 seconds without a field goal in the first half against Slippery Rock, a Division II school in Pennsylvania.
"They’re good players. They’ve been playing really well in practice and it’s just one of those things," McCaffery said. "A couple rolled off on them and they got a couple of offensive rebounds. We had a little scoring drought there for a minute."
But when McCaffery surprised them by throwing them onto the court to start the second half, things clicked into place. The second unit scored the first 14 points of the half with Sandfort firing in eight in a row in one stretch.
Then the starters came in and continued the onslaught, pushing the score to 71-20.
"I just think he was trying to get us in a rhythm," said Sandfort, who finished with 12 points. "You could see the four new guys, none of us had played in front of fans for forever. So that was really all of our first game in college with fans. He wanted us to get ready to go and just threw us into that environment."
McCaffery said he went to the 6-foot-7 Sandfort in particular prior to the second half and tried to settle him down.
"I just went over to him and put my arm around him and said ‘Just relax. Do what you do. Settle down. You’re a good player. Trust your talent,’" McCaffery said.
McCaffery said he liked the way his team played defense in both halves as it held Slippery Rock to 16.2% shooting in the first 20 minutes and 21.5% for the game.
Patrick McCaffery led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and eight rebounds despite the fact that he has been hobbled by ankle injuries for most of preseason practice.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward sprained one ankle, then almost immediately after he came back, he sprained the other one.
"And they were bad ones," Fran McCaffery said. "Sometimes you tweak it and you’re out for a few days. They were swollen and he was black and blue from his knee cap to the big toe."
But the 6-9 sophomore certainly appeared to be healthy Friday as he and the Hawkeyes’ other starting forward, Keegan Murray, took turns shredding the Slippery Rock defense.
Murray finished with 17 points in just 18 minutes of playing time.
"Those two are amazing," starting center Filip Rebraca said. "They’re really good players and they’re going to be a key for us all season."
Rebraca, a transfer from North Dakota, contributed six points and six rebounds but said even he had a few jitters prior to the game, played in front of an announced crowd of 10,700.
"My nerves got to me, which is kind of weird since I’m a senior," he said.
"It was really amazing to see a crowd like that for an exhibition," he added. "At North Dakota, even if it was packed there was only 3,000 people there."