Hawkeyes seek big June in recruiting

It already has been a pretty good month for the Iowa basketball program from a recruiting standpoint.

It has a chance to be a really, really good month, maybe the best recruiting month the Hawkeyes have had since Fran McCaffery became their head coach 11 years ago.

The Hawkeyes received a verbal commitment Wednesday from Wolfeboro, N.H., point guard Dasonte Bowen.

The 6-foot-3 Bowen is the highest rated point guard Iowa has recruited under McCaffery. He is ranked No. 82 on the 247Sports list of prospects in the 2022 class. The only other top-100 point guard the Hawkeyes have gotten in the past decade is Mike Gesell, who was rated No. 92 by 247Sports and No. 100 by Rivals.com in 2012.

But Bowen may be just the beginning of a big month.

With travel restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic being eased, many top prospects around the country are beginning to take official visits to programs on their short lists.

“You have some athletes who are just anxious to go,’’ McCaffery said. “As you can imagine, they have wanted to visit campuses either officially or unofficially for 15, 16 months and have not been able to do so.