Hawkeyes seek big June in recruiting

It already has been a pretty good month for the Iowa basketball program from a recruiting standpoint.
It has a chance to be a really, really good month, maybe the best recruiting month the Hawkeyes have had since Fran McCaffery became their head coach 11 years ago.
The Hawkeyes received a verbal commitment Wednesday from Wolfeboro, N.H., point guard Dasonte Bowen.
The 6-foot-3 Bowen is the highest rated point guard Iowa has recruited under McCaffery. He is ranked No. 82 on the 247Sports list of prospects in the 2022 class. The only other top-100 point guard the Hawkeyes have gotten in the past decade is Mike Gesell, who was rated No. 92 by 247Sports and No. 100 by Rivals.com in 2012.
But Bowen may be just the beginning of a big month.
With travel restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic being eased, many top prospects around the country are beginning to take official visits to programs on their short lists.
“You have some athletes who are just anxious to go,’’ McCaffery said. “As you can imagine, they have wanted to visit campuses either officially or unofficially for 15, 16 months and have not been able to do so.
“So as soon as it opened up, they wanted to go. Some of them want to go officially, some want to go unofficially. There are some guys that want to take five visits in June.’’
Bowen just visited Iowa a week ago, then made his commitment a few days later and canceled a couple of visits he had scheduled to other schools.
Josh Dix, a 6-4 shooting guard from Council Bluffs Lincoln, also visited the Iowa campus last week and will be visiting Purdue this coming week.
At least two other top-100 players will be visiting Iowa this month, according to Rivals.com, as part of meandering tours of several campuses.
Kyle Filipowski, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts, is scheduled to be on the Iowa campus this week.
Filipowski, ranked as the No. 48 player in the 2022 class by Rivals and No. 86 by 247Sports, is slated to visit Ohio State and Indiana before coming to Iowa City and will go to Northwestern and Connecticut after that.
Aidan Shaw, a 6-8 small forward from Stillwell, Kan., has a comparable resume and similar itinerary. Shaw, rated 56th by Rivals and 44th by 247Sports, will make a June 22 stop in Iowa City as part of a tour that also includes visits to Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri and Maryland.
It’s not clear whether all of those are official or unofficial visits. McCaffery said some players may opt to take unofficial visits now and wait to make an official visit in the fall on a football weekend.
“Every recruiting scenario is different,’’ he said. “Every recruit wants to go through the process in a way that they feel comfortable. Some want to quicken the pace, some want to slow it down, but in many ways they’re forced to go a little bit quicker because everything is happening at once.’’
With off-season workouts beginning and the Hawkeyes holding their youth summer camp, it’s going to make for a very busy month of June. However, it also could end up being a month that lays the foundation for a bright future.
“We feel like we’re in a good position with some really good players,’’ McCaffery said, “and we’re anxious to get them on campus.’’