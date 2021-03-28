Hawkeyes should take a dip in the transfer pool

Even with Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon departing, McCaffery has the makings of a pretty good team, but with the addition of a key transfer or two he could have another very good team.

He has one open scholarship right now and if Joe Wieskamp decides to jump into the NBA draft or if someone transfers out, he will have more vacancies on the roster.

The Hawkeyes’ really could use some help in the frontcourt. There definitely is some uncertainty at the center position, where they have had the best option in the country in Garza the past two years.

Jack Nunge is in line to replace Garza at center and Keegan Murray may be a budding star at power forward, but with Nunge coming off his second knee surgery in as many years, the Hawkeyes need depth.

There are a few other players on the roster who can play power forward but the only other option at center is freshman Josh Ogundele, who was sick at the start of the season and never developed into being a major contributor, even after Nunge got hurt.

The 6-foot-10, 285-pound Ogundele played 36 seconds at the end of the first half against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament semifinals but all his other action this season was in mop-up situations. He played a total of 17 minutes in eight games.