Hawkeyes take another shot at reeling in a big one

"It sucks right now because we had an opportunity and we let it slip," Garza said. "We battled for 24 minutes but that’s what is disappointing. We should have battled for 40 minutes."

Michigan shot 54% after halftime and put up 47 points in the second half as the Hawkeyes reverted to the erratic defensive form they showed earlier in the season.

"I think for most of the game we were playing elite defense, top-25 defense, like we have been showing the past couple of weeks," senior guard Jordan Bohannon said. "I think that started after the Ohio State game.

"We let it slip away a little bit but I think going forward Sunday we realize we can be a great defensive team. We’ve been showing that. If we carry that over to Sunday and play a full 40 minutes we can have a special day."

The Hawkeyes relied heavily on zone defense for much of the season and that eventually became a problem. In the first meeting with Ohio State they had an 11-point lead in the second half only to have the Buckeyes make seven 3-point field goals down the stretch against the zone, including four straight possessions in the last five minutes.