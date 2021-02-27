Hawkeyes take another shot at reeling in a big one

The Iowa basketball team has reeled in a pretty decent catch this season. It just hasn’t been able to land the really big one.
The ninth-rated Hawkeyes are 17-7 (11-6 in the Big Ten) and have six victories against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, tied for the most of any team in the country.
However, they are 0-4 against the teams currently ranked in the top five. They played No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois, and lost them all.
They’ll get another chance at reeling in a really big fish Sunday when they travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a rematch with the Buckeyes.
"We’ve had stretches where we were really good and we failed to keep that up," center Luka Garza said following a disappointing 79-57 loss at Michigan on Thursday night.
"In the Big Ten you’re playing a great team every night," he added, "so I think we’ve proven ourselves to be one of the best teams in the country."
The Hawkeyes seemingly had solved their defensive problems the past few weeks. Following an 89-85 loss to Ohio State on Feb. 4, they held their next five opponents under 70 points and strung together a four-game winning streak.
The defense looked good for awhile again Thursday against the first-place Wolverines, but when the offense went sour in the second half, the defense went with it.
"It sucks right now because we had an opportunity and we let it slip," Garza said. "We battled for 24 minutes but that’s what is disappointing. We should have battled for 40 minutes."
Michigan shot 54% after halftime and put up 47 points in the second half as the Hawkeyes reverted to the erratic defensive form they showed earlier in the season.
"I think for most of the game we were playing elite defense, top-25 defense, like we have been showing the past couple of weeks," senior guard Jordan Bohannon said. "I think that started after the Ohio State game.
"We let it slip away a little bit but I think going forward Sunday we realize we can be a great defensive team. We’ve been showing that. If we carry that over to Sunday and play a full 40 minutes we can have a special day."
The Hawkeyes relied heavily on zone defense for much of the season and that eventually became a problem. In the first meeting with Ohio State they had an 11-point lead in the second half only to have the Buckeyes make seven 3-point field goals down the stretch against the zone, including four straight possessions in the last five minutes.
"In the beginning of the season and in the middle I think we might have stayed in the zone a little too long and allowed teams to kind of adjust and pick us apart and see areas where they can exploit that," junior forward Joe Wieskamp said. "I think we’ve done a much better job of mixing our zone and our man up. I think it comes down to guys really taking on that challenge of guarding the guys in front of us."
That challenge may be made more difficult Sunday by a couple of injuries suffered against Michigan.
Jack Nunge suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the first half and has undergone season-ending surgery. Nunge tore the ACL in the same knee early last season.
Connor McCaffery injured his ankle early in the second half Thursday and his status is unclear. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said his son wanted to go back into the game but he thought it was best to not to do that. Connor suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season but still has started every game.
Whoever is on the court, Fran McCaffery reiterated that the key will be getting back to playing solid defense and staying with it regardless of what is transpiring at the other end of the court.
"Our defense needs to be — and it was for most of the game — really, really good," he said after the Michigan loss. "It has to be at its best when a couple of offensive possessions don’t go our way."