Hawkeyes won't come back 'til it's over over there

The first anniversary is Friday.
March 12, 2020 is a date that will live in infamy for many associated with college basketball or athletics in general, for that matter.
It’s the last time the Iowa basketball team visited Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes were just preparing to leave their hotel to go to Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and get ready for a Big Ten tournament game against Minnesota when the message was delivered.
The game was canceled. The whole tournament canceled. Something called the coronavirus had reared its ugly head. A few hours later, the NCAA tournament also was canceled. The season was over. For everyone.
“It was really disappointing. It sucks,’’ Iowa guard CJ Fredrick said, thinking back to that day. “I remember afterward I just kind of embraced the moment. I was with my parents, my mom and my dad, and I just had tears in my eyes just because it was such a dream of mine to play in tournaments like these.’’
But, as Fredrick pointed out, “Life continues and we have another opportunity.’’
The Hawkeyes traveled to Indianapolis again Wednesday to play in this year’s Big Ten tournament, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium. They again are scheduled to play their first game on March 12 — Friday night — against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
This time they’re planning to stay a little longer. Like maybe a month or so.
Since the entire NCAA tournament also will be held in and around Indianapolis, the Hawkeyes don’t plan to return to Iowa City until after they’re eliminated from the Big Dance.
To echo an old war song, they won’t come back 'til it's over over there.
“I don't think our players have ever had to pack for 28 days. It starts with that,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, trying to wrap his brain around the logistics of such an undertaking.
“You can imagine what our coaches and student managers are bringing. We're bringing academic folks, obviously our strength and conditioning coach. Then the next phase is kind of staying sequestered with our group, not exiting the hotel, roaming around town, getting involved in contact tracing situations that could put us in jeopardy of having a healthy team.’’
The players will be tested for the virus every day. All meetings and meals will happen in the hotel. There will be a special room set up for online classes.
“We’re going there with the mindset that we’re going to be there for awhile, until April 5 (the day of the national championship game),’’ senior center Luka Garza said. “That’s the mindset we’re locked into.’’
As the Hawkeyes return to Indy, their memories of their previous visit are still fresh. They’ll probably never forget March 12.
“It was a crazy experience to have a whole season and then to just have no closure to it,’’ Garza said. “You usually end the season with someone ending your season so it was something completely different.’’
McCaffery said he was as disappointed as anyone because he thought he had a team that could make a run in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
“But any time you're dealing with a situation where those involved make decisions based on abundance of caution, you just move on,’’ he said. “The ensuing weeks and months were unique for all of us. We basically functioned on Zoom for the better part of the next five months. Fortunately, our administration developed an incredibly involved return-to-play plan and we were thrilled. The NCAA followed up with a similar plan.’’
Garza said the residual effects of last March 12 could turn into something positive.
“I think it just provided our whole team with a lot of motivation going into this year,’’ he said. “When we get back to Indy we’re going to do something special.’’