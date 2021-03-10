Hawkeyes won't come back 'til it's over over there

This time they’re planning to stay a little longer. Like maybe a month or so.

Since the entire NCAA tournament also will be held in and around Indianapolis, the Hawkeyes don’t plan to return to Iowa City until after they’re eliminated from the Big Dance.

To echo an old war song, they won’t come back 'til it's over over there.

“I don't think our players have ever had to pack for 28 days. It starts with that,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, trying to wrap his brain around the logistics of such an undertaking.

“You can imagine what our coaches and student managers are bringing. We're bringing academic folks, obviously our strength and conditioning coach. Then the next phase is kind of staying sequestered with our group, not exiting the hotel, roaming around town, getting involved in contact tracing situations that could put us in jeopardy of having a healthy team.’’

The players will be tested for the virus every day. All meetings and meals will happen in the hotel. There will be a special room set up for online classes.