Horner sees his swagger in Bohannon

Horner still watches as many Iowa games as he can although he admits it’s difficult because he has a team of his own to coach. When he watches, he sees things in Bohannon that look familiar.

“I think we’re probably a little bit different player,’’ he said. “I was a little bigger but I think he shoots the ball better than I did. We’re very similar in that we had a lot of guards to help us as we were growing up … He has a swagger on the court that is something that reminds me a lot of myself.’’

Horner saw some of those things back when Bohannon was starring at Linn-Mar High School. He was an assistant coach at North Dakota then and took a stab at trying to recruit both Bohannon and his AAU buddy, Spirit Lake big man Ryan Kriener, during the summer before their senior year of high school. Neither had many Division I offers so he figured it was worth a shot.

“We kind of came in a little late knowing they both probably were going to go higher than us,’’ Horner said. “And then at their last tournament I think they both ended up getting their Iowa offers and obviously we were out.’’

Now Bohannon is about to wipe out Horner's one remaining school record.