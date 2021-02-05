Hot shooting carries Vikings past Big Blue

Carter Duwa had a game earlier this season for the Augustana College men’s basketball team in which he hit his first five shots but then cooled off after that.
On Friday, the sophomore sharpshooter who prepped at Pleasant Valley High School started hot and never cooled off. He finished with a game-high 29 points in leading the Vikings to a 98-82 CCIW victory over Millikin at the Carver Center.
In fact, it wasn’t just Duwa who had the shooting touch in the matinee contest, scheduled because the two teams turn around and play again Saturday evening at 7 in Decatur.
Duwa, Luke Johnson (22 points) and Daniel Carr (21 points) combined for 72 points, shooting 25-of-36 from the field, including 11 of 19 on 3-pointers. All three of them finished with career-high point totals.
“I thought Carter and Luke really stepped up on the offensive end and carried us for most of the game and just shot the lights out,” said first-year Viking coach Steve Schafer after his club evened its record at 2-2 with its second straight victory. “Dan Carr was Dan Carr and just did a great job.”
Carr’s 21 points matched his career best set in his previous game against North Central. On Friday, he finished the double-double with 12 rebounds.
After giving up the first two points of the game, the Vikings answered with the first of two big runs.
Johnson hit two 3s around a Duwa triple as the Vikings scored on consecutive trips after missing their first two shots of the contest. Those buckets started what ended up being a 17-2 run that happened before the Big Blue (0-4, 0-4 CCIW) hit its first field goal of the game at the 14:24 mark.
The Vikings never trailed in the game after that, although Millikin did start pounding the ball inside and drew as close as five late in the first half. However, the Vikings had another answer, finishing off the first 20 minutes by rattling off 13 of the final 15 points of the half to lead 45-31 at the halftime break.
At the break, Duwa had already accumulated 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting.
“It was really good,” said Duwa of the start both he and the team enjoyed. “It helped to shoot the ball early the way we did and build some confidence and get on a roll and keep getting on them in the second half to get the W.”
For the game, Augie shot 58.3% from the field (35 of 60), which included a 63% clip (17 of 27) in the second half. Behind Johnson’s 8-for-9 shooting (that included 5-for-5 on 3s), Augie was 13 of 30 (43.3%) from beyond the arc.
That accuracy was needed as the Big Blue dialed in its physical nature and erupted for 51 second-half points. Millikin got the Augustana in foul trouble early and was shooting the double-bonus for more than 10 minute, finishing 16 of 24 from the charity strip in the half and 24 of 32 for the game.
“We just fouled a ton,” said Schafer, noting that is one thing he detests. “We broke down defensively a ton in the second half. Luckily we shot it in, and that was the difference in the game. But we’ve got to clean up a lot defensively if we want to go down there tomorrow and have some success.”
Millikin also had three players finish in double-digit scoring. Calvin Fisher led the Big Blue with 26 points, followed by Scott Gowan with 20 and DeMarcus Bond 10. Fisher and Gowan combined to make 16 of 28 free-throw attempts.