Hot shooting carries Vikings past Big Blue

Johnson hit two 3s around a Duwa triple as the Vikings scored on consecutive trips after missing their first two shots of the contest. Those buckets started what ended up being a 17-2 run that happened before the Big Blue (0-4, 0-4 CCIW) hit its first field goal of the game at the 14:24 mark.

The Vikings never trailed in the game after that, although Millikin did start pounding the ball inside and drew as close as five late in the first half. However, the Vikings had another answer, finishing off the first 20 minutes by rattling off 13 of the final 15 points of the half to lead 45-31 at the halftime break.

At the break, Duwa had already accumulated 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

“It was really good,” said Duwa of the start both he and the team enjoyed. “It helped to shoot the ball early the way we did and build some confidence and get on a roll and keep getting on them in the second half to get the W.”

For the game, Augie shot 58.3% from the field (35 of 60), which included a 63% clip (17 of 27) in the second half. Behind Johnson’s 8-for-9 shooting (that included 5-for-5 on 3s), Augie was 13 of 30 (43.3%) from beyond the arc.