Illini add third player to basketball recruiting class
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illini add third player to basketball recruiting class

Ty Rodgers, rated one of the top 100 senior prospects in the country. became the third player to sign with the Illinois basketball program this fall.

Rodgers, who is from Saginaw, Mich., and formerly played at Grand Blanc High School, plans to play his senior season at Thornton High School in Chicago’s southern suburbs.

The 6-foot-6 forward is ranked as the 62nd best player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.com. He chose the Illini over Michigan State, Alabama and Memphis with some media outlets reporting that the final choice was between the Spartans and the Illini.

Rodgers led Grand Blanc to a state championship last season and was named Michigan’s Associated Press Division 1 Player of the Year after averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

The Illini signed a pair of guards last week, receiving letters of intent from 6-1 Jayden Epps of Charlotte, N.C., and 6-3 Sencire Harris from Akron, Ohio.

