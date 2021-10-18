Illini are No. 11 in AP preseason basketball poll

Bolstered by national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu, the Illinois basketball team was ranked No. 8 in last year’s Associated Press preseason poll.
Dosunmu has gone off to the NBA, but expectations remain extremely high for the Illini.
Coach Brad Underwood’s team was ranked No. 11 in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday. Although Dosunmu is gone, the Illini return center Kofi Cockburn and guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo and have bolstered the roster with transfers Alfonso Plummer and Omar Payne plus three freshmen recruits.
Gonzaga secured the No. 1 ranking it held all of last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.
The Zags were the runaway top choice in the poll, earning 55 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 UCLA, which earned the other eight.
Kansas, Villanova and Texas rounded out the top five, while reigning national champion Baylor checked in at No. 8.
Illinois is one of five Big Ten teams to appear in the preseason Top 25. Michigan is sixth, Purdue seventh, Ohio State 17th and Maryland 21st. Michigan State and Indiana were the top two teams among the others receiving votes. Rutgers and Drake also were among those receiving votes.
The Southeastern Conference also has five in the Top 25, the ACC four and the Big 12 three.
Gonzaga has accomplished just about every milestone possible in 23 years under head coach Mark Few other than cutting down the nets on the final Monday night of the season. They came close to completing the first unbeaten run since 1976 last year with a wire-to-wire No. 1 team, only to fall to the Bears in a one-sided final in Indianapolis.
Now they'll try again.
“It is quite an honor to be selected preseason No. 1 for the second consecutive year," Few said in a statement to the AP. "Our returning players realize the challenge of playing up to that level all year and look forward to it.”
Gonzaga lost AP All-Americans Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs to the NBA, but second-team selection Drew Timme (19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds) and starting guard Andrew Nembhard return. The Zags also bring in a top recruiting class featuring the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in 7-footer Chet Holmgren and a five-star guard in Hunter Sallis.
Going back to the 2019-20 season, the Zags have now been ranked in the top three for 32 straight polls, with 22 of those at No. 1.