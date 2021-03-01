Illini up to No. 4 but facing No. 2 Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men's basketball team received historic news Monday as the Illini moved up to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
Illinois jumped over Ohio State, which fell to No. 8 following losses to Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa last week. It is the highest AP poll position for the Illini since being No. 1 for much of the 2004-2005 season.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has long made it a goal to return the program to its peak moments and he feels the structure is now in place to do that.
"It's the process. It takes everyone. It takes a great administration, it takes a great coaching staff and it takes great players," he said.
"We have been very fortunate in the recruiting game and found guys that fit our character and fit our system. I'm excited about that because it is where I think this program should be and has the capability to be. Will it be there every year? I hope so but overall I think we are laying a great foundation for the future."
The immediate future, however, brings a monumental challenge.
The Illini go on the road Tuesday night to face Michigan, which hurdled over Baylor into the No. 2 spot in the poll after victories over Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana.
The Wolverines have not missed a step despite not playing a game between Jan. 22 and Feb. 14 due to COVID-19 precautions. The team's single loss was to Minnesota on the road on Jan. 16, 75-57.
Underwood said player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu is still day-to-day with a facial injury and would not confirm if Dosunmu would play Tuesday.
In Dosunmu's absence, freshman Andre Curbelo has upped his game as he scored 17 points against Wisconsin and was named the Big Ten's freshman of the week.
"It has been hard being a freshman and having to step up,'' Curbelo said. "It is not an easy thing to do, especially in the best conference in the country. I've always been a guy that likes challenges and that's why I left Puerto Rico. I wanted to continue to get better and continue to improve. I'm all-in for the challenges and it is preparing me for what could potentially happen in March Madness and the Big Ten tournament."
Underwood said Curbelo's biggest improvement has come on the defensive end.
"He doesn't fear the moment. He is an alpha. His personality thrives in those situations and he has been that guy his whole career,'' Underwood said. "Will he make a mistake or two? Sure, but more often than not his is going to make the right plays. His growth has mostly been on the defensive side (this year). He is so instinctive and it is taking that instinct and applying it to a system."
Tuesday's game also includes a matchup of excellent big men as Kofi Cockburn goes up against 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson, who is Michigan's leading scorer (14.8) and rebounder (7.8).
Cockburn led the Illini in scoring against Wisconsin with 19 points, his 22nd double figures scoring performance in 24 games this season.
"Hunter gives them a different look,'' Underwood said. "He is a great roller and he's got great hands. He will be a big, big part of this ballgame. It will be ball screens the whole game, on both ends of the court. We are very similar. We may not run the exact same actions but there are a lot of philosophical similarities."
Although Underwood has downplayed the importance of these final games against the other top teams in the Big Ten, the players clearly feel differently.
"It is going to be a great challenge for everybody. We have had a helluva season so far and this game is definitely going to be a statement game," Curbelo said. "We have to go into Michigan with a killer mentality, like we have in the past few games, and try to get the job done."