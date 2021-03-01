Illini up to No. 4 but facing No. 2 Michigan

Underwood said player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu is still day-to-day with a facial injury and would not confirm if Dosunmu would play Tuesday.

In Dosunmu's absence, freshman Andre Curbelo has upped his game as he scored 17 points against Wisconsin and was named the Big Ten's freshman of the week.

"It has been hard being a freshman and having to step up,'' Curbelo said. "It is not an easy thing to do, especially in the best conference in the country. I've always been a guy that likes challenges and that's why I left Puerto Rico. I wanted to continue to get better and continue to improve. I'm all-in for the challenges and it is preparing me for what could potentially happen in March Madness and the Big Ten tournament."

Underwood said Curbelo's biggest improvement has come on the defensive end.

"He doesn't fear the moment. He is an alpha. His personality thrives in those situations and he has been that guy his whole career,'' Underwood said. "Will he make a mistake or two? Sure, but more often than not his is going to make the right plays. His growth has mostly been on the defensive side (this year). He is so instinctive and it is taking that instinct and applying it to a system."