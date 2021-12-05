Illinois at Iowa at a glance

ILLINOIS AT IOWA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa suffered its first loss of the season Friday, going down to a 77-70 defeat on the road at Purdue. Despite playing without leading scorer Keegan Murray, the Hawkeyes sliced a 19-point second-half deficit to two with three minutes remaining. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 15 points with Tony Perkins adding 14 and Kris Murray 12.
• Illinois also opened its Big Ten schedule Friday with an 86-51 rout of Rutgers. Preseason Big Ten player of the year Kofi Cockburn collected 13 points and 15 rebounds with Alfonso Plummer scoring 24 points and Jacob Grandison adding 16. The Illini, who are among the national leaders in rebounding margin, held Rutgers to 30.9% shooting from the field.
• Two players who made the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season and are projected to be major candidates for post-season awards this season, are questionable to participate in this game. Iowa’s Keegan Murray sat out Friday’s loss at Purdue with a sprained right ankle. Illinois has played its last four games without point guard Andre Curbelo.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (7-1, 0-1)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;24.6
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.8
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5
Illinois (6-2, 1-0)
Da’Monte Williams;6-3;sr.;4.0
Coleman Hawkins;6-10;so.;9.6
Kofi Cockburn;7-0;jr.;24.0
Alfonso Plummer;6-1;sr.;15.1
Trent Frazier;6-2;sr.;8.0