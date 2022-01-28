Illinois' bounce-back win not surprising to those who know Underwood

The University of illinois men's basketball team was supposed to be a mainstay in the nation's top 10 all season.
Instead, it has been nothing but another full-time job for head coach Brad Underwood to keep the Fighting Illini moving forward considering he hasn't had a full roster to play with.
NCAA suspensions, injuries, and health protocols have plagued Illinois. Prior to the start of the season, one of the reasons Illinois was ranked so high was because it paired returning All-American Kofi Cockburn with Andrew Curbelo, who was listed on several preseason All-American lists. Both missed a big portion of the season, yet Illinois is hanging on in the polls and sitting in first place in the Big Ten Conference race.
Last Friday's 81-65 loss to Maryland was just what the doctor ordered. The coaches were upset, the players were upset, those who traveled to watch came away furious, and it shocked the media members who went to cover the event.
You have to know Underwood to understand what was going to happen next. I could not wait for his next weekly news conference because I knew he would not disappoint.
Underwood said, "We didn't have any fight against Maryland; over my damn dead body if that will happen again!"
That was the cue of things to come.
The word culture came across loud and clear, letting the entire country know that in his five years at the helm, he has built a culture at Illinois, and his team will play like it.
Underwood was professional and gave Maryland credit, but Illinois, once again, did not have a normal week leading up to the Maryland game.
"We stunk against Maryland, not to take anything away from them," Underwood said. "We were without Trent (Frazier) for three days, he took a horrendous fall."
Up next was the 10th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The buzz was starting: Can Underwood really coach or did he only win games because he had All-American Ayo Dosunmu, Cockburn and Curbelo? Well ... duh ... you recruit those players to win games, but that is for a different column.
Tuesday's win over the Spartans without Cockburn and Curbello was probably Underwood's best game as a coach in his five years at Illinois. He proved to the naysayers and the national media he can win no matter what players are available. Illinois has recruited well enough and continues to do so to compete in the upper echelon of the Big Ten.
Illinois defended and the team ran sets we have not seen before. Why? Because there has usually been a dominant big man to feed.
But the fact is, he is going to be gone — and probably sooner rather than later.
The culture Underwood talked about was summed up like this: "After Maryland, I didn't have to challenge the guys. I hope you guys understand that it was an off day on Saturday. Every single player was in the office or getting shots, and they were ticked; they knew. I've said if I have to lead, then we won't be very good."
Illinois will lose again, but you can bet there will never be another dismal display like what was seen at Maryland.
Good programs do not allow those kinds of losses.