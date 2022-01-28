Illinois' bounce-back win not surprising to those who know Underwood

That was the cue of things to come.

The word culture came across loud and clear, letting the entire country know that in his five years at the helm, he has built a culture at Illinois, and his team will play like it.

Underwood was professional and gave Maryland credit, but Illinois, once again, did not have a normal week leading up to the Maryland game.

"We stunk against Maryland, not to take anything away from them," Underwood said. "We were without Trent (Frazier) for three days, he took a horrendous fall."

Up next was the 10th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The buzz was starting: Can Underwood really coach or did he only win games because he had All-American Ayo Dosunmu, Cockburn and Curbelo? Well ... duh ... you recruit those players to win games, but that is for a different column.

Tuesday's win over the Spartans without Cockburn and Curbello was probably Underwood's best game as a coach in his five years at Illinois. He proved to the naysayers and the national media he can win no matter what players are available. Illinois has recruited well enough and continues to do so to compete in the upper echelon of the Big Ten.