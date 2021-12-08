Iowa at Iowa State at a glance

IOWA AT IOWA STATE
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa lost Monday for only the third time in the past 23 home games, going down to an 87-83 defeat against Illinois. The Hawkeyes committed only four turnovers for the second time this season but were outrebounded 52-23. Keegan Murray led with 19 points with Tony Perkins adding 16 off the bench.
• Iowa State, ranked 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, moved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 64-58 victory over Creighton, thanks to 16 points from reserve Caleb Grill. The Cyclones have been very good defensively in their first season under coach T.J. Otzelberger, holding opponents to 39.3% shooting from the field and forcing nearly 20 turnovers per game. They own two victories over ranked teams, Memphis and Xavier.
• Iowa holds a 47-27 lead in the Cy-Hawk series between the two programs and has won the past three years, averaging 95.7 points in those games. However, the Hawkeyes’ 84-68 victory in 2019 was their first win in Ames since 2003.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (7-2)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;23.9
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.4
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.9
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8
Iowa State (8-0)
Tristan Enaruna;6-8;jr.;5.8
George Conditt;6-9;sr.;5.9
Izaiah Brockington;6-4;sr.;16.0
Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;sr.;12.1
Tyrese Hunter;6-0;fr.;11.6