Iowa at Iowa State at a glance
IOWA AT IOWA STATE

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa lost Monday for only the third time in the past 23 home games, going down to an 87-83 defeat against Illinois. The Hawkeyes committed only four turnovers for the second time this season but were outrebounded 52-23. Keegan Murray led with 19 points with Tony Perkins adding 16 off the bench.

• Iowa State, ranked 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, moved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 64-58 victory over Creighton, thanks to 16 points from reserve Caleb Grill. The Cyclones have been very good defensively in their first season under coach T.J. Otzelberger, holding opponents to 39.3% shooting from the field and forcing nearly 20 turnovers per game. They own two victories over ranked teams, Memphis and Xavier.

• Iowa holds a 47-27 lead in the Cy-Hawk series between the two programs and has won the past three years, averaging 95.7 points in those games. However, the Hawkeyes’ 84-68 victory in 2019 was their first win in Ames since 2003.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (7-2)

Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;23.9

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.4

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.9

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8

Iowa State (8-0)

Tristan Enaruna;6-8;jr.;5.8

George Conditt;6-9;sr.;5.9

Izaiah Brockington;6-4;sr.;16.0

Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;sr.;12.1

Tyrese Hunter;6-0;fr.;11.6

