Iowa at Michigan at a glance

IOWA AT MICHIGAN
When: 6:01 p.m.
Where: Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa has won four straight games and edged back up to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25. The most recent victory was a 74-68 conquest of Penn State on Sunday in which Luka Garza became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader and CJ Fredrick added 18 points, his highest total since Dec. 29.
• Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the country this week, will be playing its fourth game since being on pause for three weeks because of COVID-19 concerns. The Wolverines defeated No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 on Sunday and have won five straight games since their only loss, on Jan. 16 at Minnesota. They rank among the top 11 in the country in both offensive and defensive efficiency in the KenPom ratings.
• Iowa is likely to have another individual milestone reached in this game as Jordan Bohannon needs only three assists to surpass Jeff Horner as the school’s career leader in that statistic. Bohannon, with 610 career assists, already has topped 100 assists in a season for the fourth time in his career.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (17-6, 11-5)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.3
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;4.0
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.7
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.6
Michigan (16-1, 11-1)
Isaiah Livers;6-7;sr.;14.4
Franz Wagner;6-9;so.;12.4
Hunter Dickinson;7-1;fr.;15.0
Eli Brooks;6-1;sr.;9.0
Mike Smith;5-11;sr.;8.6