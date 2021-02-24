 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa at Michigan at a glance
topical

Iowa at Michigan at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers Michigan Basketball

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) drives on Rutgers's Caleb McConnell (22) in a recent game. Livers is averaging 14.4 points per game for the once-beaten Wolverines.

 AP

IOWA AT MICHIGAN

When: 6:01 p.m.

Where: Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa has won four straight games and edged back up to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25. The most recent victory was a 74-68 conquest of Penn State on Sunday in which Luka Garza became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader and CJ Fredrick added 18 points, his highest total since Dec. 29.

• Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the country this week, will be playing its fourth game since being on pause for three weeks because of COVID-19 concerns. The Wolverines defeated No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 on Sunday and have won five straight games since their only loss, on Jan. 16 at Minnesota. They rank among the top 11 in the country in both offensive and defensive efficiency in the KenPom ratings.

• Iowa is likely to have another individual milestone reached in this game as Jordan Bohannon needs only three assists to surpass Jeff Horner as the school’s career leader in that statistic. Bohannon, with 610 career assists, already has topped 100 assists in a season for the fourth time in his career.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (17-6, 11-5)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.3

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;4.0

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.7

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.5

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.6

Michigan (16-1, 11-1)

Isaiah Livers;6-7;sr.;14.4

Franz Wagner;6-9;so.;12.4

Hunter Dickinson;7-1;fr.;15.0

Eli Brooks;6-1;sr.;9.0

Mike Smith;5-11;sr.;8.6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News