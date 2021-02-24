Iowa at Michigan at a glance

IOWA AT MICHIGAN

When: 6:01 p.m.

Where: Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa has won four straight games and edged back up to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25. The most recent victory was a 74-68 conquest of Penn State on Sunday in which Luka Garza became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader and CJ Fredrick added 18 points, his highest total since Dec. 29.

• Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the country this week, will be playing its fourth game since being on pause for three weeks because of COVID-19 concerns. The Wolverines defeated No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 on Sunday and have won five straight games since their only loss, on Jan. 16 at Minnesota. They rank among the top 11 in the country in both offensive and defensive efficiency in the KenPom ratings.