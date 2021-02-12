Iowa at Michigan State at a glance

IOWA AT MICHIGAN STATE
When: 1:37 p.m.
Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.
TV: Fox
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, bounced back from a recent skid to claim a 79-66 victory over No. 25 Rutgers on Wednesday. Joe Wieskamp had a season-high 26 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Luka Garza added 22 points and 10 rebounds.
• Michigan State has won two straight games since a Feb. 2 loss to Iowa. The Spartans defeated Penn State 60-58 on Tuesday behind 20 points by Aaron Henry, who is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past three games. No. 2 scorer and No. 1 rebounder Joey Hauser did not start against the Nittany Lions for the first time this season.
• Iowa defeated Michigan State 84-78 in that game just 11 days ago. Garza had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jack Nunge contributed 12 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Henry led the Spartans with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (14-6, 8-5)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.2
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.2
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;25.3
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.2
Michigan State (10-7, 4-7)
Malik Hall;6-7;so.;5.2
Aaron Henry;6-6;jr.;14.4
Marcus Bingham;6-11;jr.;2.9
Joshua Langford;6-5;sr.;9.6
Foster Loyer;6-0;jr.;4.6