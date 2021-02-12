Iowa at Michigan State at a glance

IOWA AT MICHIGAN STATE

When: 1:37 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: Fox

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, bounced back from a recent skid to claim a 79-66 victory over No. 25 Rutgers on Wednesday. Joe Wieskamp had a season-high 26 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Luka Garza added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

• Michigan State has won two straight games since a Feb. 2 loss to Iowa. The Spartans defeated Penn State 60-58 on Tuesday behind 20 points by Aaron Henry, who is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past three games. No. 2 scorer and No. 1 rebounder Joey Hauser did not start against the Nittany Lions for the first time this season.

• Iowa defeated Michigan State 84-78 in that game just 11 days ago. Garza had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jack Nunge contributed 12 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Henry led the Spartans with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.