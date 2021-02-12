 Skip to main content
Iowa at Michigan State at a glance
Iowa at Michigan State at a glance

Michigan St Iowa Basketball

Michigan State's Aaron Henry shoots over Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery, left, during a Feb. 2 game in Iowa City. Henry had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in the contest.

 AP

IOWA AT MICHIGAN STATE

When: 1:37 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: Fox

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, bounced back from a recent skid to claim a 79-66 victory over No. 25 Rutgers on Wednesday. Joe Wieskamp had a season-high 26 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Luka Garza added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

• Michigan State has won two straight games since a Feb. 2 loss to Iowa. The Spartans defeated Penn State 60-58 on Tuesday behind 20 points by Aaron Henry, who is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past three games. No. 2 scorer and No. 1 rebounder Joey Hauser did not start against the Nittany Lions for the first time this season.

• Iowa defeated Michigan State 84-78 in that game just 11 days ago. Garza had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jack Nunge contributed 12 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Henry led the Spartans with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (14-6, 8-5)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.2

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.2

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;25.3

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.5

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.2

Michigan State (10-7, 4-7)

Malik Hall;6-7;so.;5.2

Aaron Henry;6-6;jr.;14.4

Marcus Bingham;6-11;jr.;2.9

Joshua Langford;6-5;sr.;9.6

Foster Loyer;6-0;jr.;4.6

Keegan Murray talks about Rutgers

