Iowa at Ohio State at a glance

IOWA AT OHIO STATE
When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
TV: CBS
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• No. 9-ranked Iowa saw its four-game winning streak end Thursday with a 79-57 loss at No. 3 Michigan. National scoring leader Luka Garza made just 6 of 19 shots and was held to 16 points and the Hawkeyes had only four assists. Jordan Bohannon needs three assists to surpass Jeff Horner as Iowa’s career leader.
• No. 4 Ohio State suffered its second straight defeat Thursday, falling 71-67 to Michigan State despite 18 points from EJ Liddell and 17 from Duane Washington Jr. Senior forward Kyle Young did not play because of a concussion.
• Ohio State rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat the Hawkeyes 89-85 on Feb. 4. Young, Liddell and Washington each scored 16 points. Jack Nunge and Bohannon led Iowa with 18 points apiece with Joe Wieskamp adding 17 and Garza 16.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (17-7, 11-6)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.1
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.9
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.3
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.6
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8
Ohio State (18-6, 11-6)
Justin Ahrens;6-6;jr.;6.9
Justice Sueing;6-7;jr.;10.3
EJ Liddell;6-7;so.;15.9
Musa Jallow;6-5;jr.;3.3
Duane Washington;6-3;jr.;15.6