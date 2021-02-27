Iowa at Ohio State at a glance

IOWA AT OHIO STATE

When: 3:05 p.m.

Where: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• No. 9-ranked Iowa saw its four-game winning streak end Thursday with a 79-57 loss at No. 3 Michigan. National scoring leader Luka Garza made just 6 of 19 shots and was held to 16 points and the Hawkeyes had only four assists. Jordan Bohannon needs three assists to surpass Jeff Horner as Iowa’s career leader.

• No. 4 Ohio State suffered its second straight defeat Thursday, falling 71-67 to Michigan State despite 18 points from EJ Liddell and 17 from Duane Washington Jr. Senior forward Kyle Young did not play because of a concussion.

• Ohio State rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat the Hawkeyes 89-85 on Feb. 4. Young, Liddell and Washington each scored 16 points. Jack Nunge and Bohannon led Iowa with 18 points apiece with Joe Wieskamp adding 17 and Garza 16.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS