Iowa at Purdue at a glance

IOWA AT PURDUE
When: 8:03 p.m.
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa claimed its seventh straight victory Monday, defeating Virginia 75-74 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points, Keegan Murray 18 and Joe Toussaint 10, including the game-winning shot with 8 seconds remaining. The Hawkeyes are averaging 94 points per game, which leads all NCAA Division I teams.
• Purdue, ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, also moved to 7-0 by defeating Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Jaden Ivey scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures as the Boilermakers scored in the 90s for the sixth time in seven games.
• The Boilermakers have so much depth and experience that Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis — all starters a year ago — now come off the bench. They are second in the country in scoring (behind Iowa) and are first in the nation in field goal percentage and second in 3-point percentage.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (7-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;24.6
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.4
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.3
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.4
Purdue (7-0)
Caleb Furst;6-10;fr.;9.1
Zach Edey;7-4;so.;16.9
Jaden Ivey;6-4;so.;15.4
Sasha Stefanovic;6-5;sr.;12.9
Isaiah Thompson;6-1;jr.;7.4