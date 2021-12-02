 Skip to main content
Iowa at Purdue at a glance
  • Updated
  • 0
Florida St Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) celebrates after a 3-point basket against Florida State on Tuesday. Stefanovic is averaging 12.9 points per game this season.

 AP

IOWA AT PURDUE

When: 8:03 p.m.

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa claimed its seventh straight victory Monday, defeating Virginia 75-74 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points, Keegan Murray 18 and Joe Toussaint 10, including the game-winning shot with 8 seconds remaining. The Hawkeyes are averaging 94 points per game, which leads all NCAA Division I teams.

• Purdue, ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, also moved to 7-0 by defeating Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Jaden Ivey scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures as the Boilermakers scored in the 90s for the sixth time in seven games.

• The Boilermakers have so much depth and experience that Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis — all starters a year ago — now come off the bench. They are second in the country in scoring (behind Iowa) and are first in the nation in field goal percentage and second in 3-point percentage.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (7-0)

Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;24.6

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.4

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.3

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.4

Purdue (7-0)

Caleb Furst;6-10;fr.;9.1

Zach Edey;7-4;so.;16.9

Jaden Ivey;6-4;so.;15.4

Sasha Stefanovic;6-5;sr.;12.9

Isaiah Thompson;6-1;jr.;7.4

