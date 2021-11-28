Iowa at Virginia at a glance

IOWA AT VIRGINIA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa rolled to an 85-51 victory over Portland State on Friday behind 23 points from Keegan Murray, who leads the nation in scoring at 25.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes’ first six games all have been at home against mid-major and low-major opponents. The 85 points against Portland State was a season low and they have won by an average of nearly 32 points per game.
• Virginia, which won the national championship in 2019, was ranked 25th in the Associated Press preseason poll but dropped out of the rankings after losses to Navy and Houston. The Cavaliers have one starter still around from their NCAA title team, guard Kihei Clark, and have another familiar starter in Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin. Their 61-43 victory over Lehigh on Friday was the 300th victory of head coach Tony Bennett’s career.
• This is the first time Iowa and Virginia have met in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and it's only the fourth meeting ever between the two programs. The Hawkeyes won 73-60 in the 1997 NCAA tournament and 75-64 in the 2013 NIT. Virginia handed Iowa a 74-41 loss in the Emerald Coast Classic in 2016.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (6-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;25.7
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.5
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.8
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.7
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0
Virginia (5-2)
Jayden Gardner;6-6;sr.;13.4
Kadin Shedrick;6-11;so.;6.6
Armaan Franklin;6-4;jr.;13.0
Reece Beekman;6-3;sr.;6.7
Kihei Clark;5-10;sr.;10.3