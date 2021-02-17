Iowa at Wisconsin at a glance

IOWA AT WISCONSIN

When: 6:01 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa rose to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Rutgers (79-66) and Michigan State (88-58) last week. Joe Wieskamp was named the Big Ten player of the week after scoring 47 points and making 10 of 14 3-point field goal attempts in the two games.

• No. 21 Wisconsin suffered a 67-59 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Sunday despite holding a 12-point halftime lead. The Badgers shot 25% from the field in the second half and made just 1 of 12 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes. D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points and Aleem Ford 15.