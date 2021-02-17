Iowa at Wisconsin at a glance

IOWA AT WISCONSIN
When: 6:01 p.m.
Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa rose to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Rutgers (79-66) and Michigan State (88-58) last week. Joe Wieskamp was named the Big Ten player of the week after scoring 47 points and making 10 of 14 3-point field goal attempts in the two games.
• No. 21 Wisconsin suffered a 67-59 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Sunday despite holding a 12-point halftime lead. The Badgers shot 25% from the field in the second half and made just 1 of 12 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes. D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points and Aleem Ford 15.
• The game matches the top offensive team in the Big Ten against the top defensive team. Iowa averages 87.4 points per game while Wisconsin allows only 62.6. The Badgers have not scored more than 72 points in any of the past 10 games, but they have not lost back-to-back games all season while the Hawkeyes had a recent stretch in which they lost four of five.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (15-6, 9-5)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.4
Keegan Murray;6-8;fr.;7.0
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;4.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0
Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6)
Aleem Ford;6-8;sr.;9.3
Tyler Wahl;6-9;so.;5.5
Nate Reuvers;6-11;sr.;9.2
Brad Davison;6-4;sr.;8.6
D’Mitrik Trice;6-0;sr.;13.6