Iowa basketball players are in awe of Spencer Lee

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Iowa basketball team are focused on competing in their own NCAA tournament right now, but they weren’t so busy that they didn’t notice of what the school’s wrestling team did Saturday.

The Hawkeyes won their first NCAA wrestling title since 2010 and 125-pounder Spencer Lee won his third individual NCAA title. And this time Lee did it with torn anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees.

In a post-match interview, Lee said “excuses are for wusses.’’

“Watching that interview was one of the crazier things I’ve ever seen in my life,’’ Iowa center Luka Garza said.

“I know that guy is tough and I know he’s a champion but to hear that was something that is going to motivate me forever. It’s going to be a story I tell to my kids about how you persevere. That’s a guy who is dealing with some serious injuries and he’s able to push through and win a national title, and that’s just impressive.’’

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Stirring the pot: While the Hawkeyes have been sequestered in their hotel for most of the past week, senior guard Jordan Bohannon has managed to be at the forefront of a campaign to get the NCAA to alter its stance on college athletes being allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness.