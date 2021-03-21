Iowa basketball players are in awe of Spencer Lee

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Iowa basketball team are focused on competing in their own NCAA tournament right now, but they weren’t so busy that they didn’t notice of what the school’s wrestling team did Saturday.
The Hawkeyes won their first NCAA wrestling title since 2010 and 125-pounder Spencer Lee won his third individual NCAA title. And this time Lee did it with torn anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees.
In a post-match interview, Lee said “excuses are for wusses.’’
“Watching that interview was one of the crazier things I’ve ever seen in my life,’’ Iowa center Luka Garza said.
“I know that guy is tough and I know he’s a champion but to hear that was something that is going to motivate me forever. It’s going to be a story I tell to my kids about how you persevere. That’s a guy who is dealing with some serious injuries and he’s able to push through and win a national title, and that’s just impressive.’’
Stirring the pot: While the Hawkeyes have been sequestered in their hotel for most of the past week, senior guard Jordan Bohannon has managed to be at the forefront of a campaign to get the NCAA to alter its stance on college athletes being allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness.
He and fellow Big Ten players Geo Baker of Rutgers and Isaiah Livers of Michigan were the most prominent figures in a midweek foray on social media that Bohannon said was in the planning stages for weeks.
“We still continue to talk every day just to develop other plans moving forward,’’ Bohannon said Sunday. “I think we’re going to set up a meeting with (NCAA executive director) Mark Emmert either next week or the week after that and the Biden administration as well. We’re hoping that they will accept our request to meet with them as well to hear our situation and get legislation moving forward in all these states and hopefully at the federal level as well. I think it’s really important what we did to create awareness.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he is unconcerned that Bohannon’s activism will be a distraction as the Hawkeyes pursue some lofty goals on the court.
“I think Jordan has been really good in terms of his focus and concentration. I support him in what he’s doing,’’ McCaffery said.
Shocking: Oregon, Iowa's opponent in the second round of the tournament Monday, was in the midst of its pregame meal Saturday when head coach Dana Altman was called out of the room and told that Virginia Commonwealth was unable to play because of positive COVID-19 tests.
"It was kind of a shock,'' Altman admitted. "You're getting ready for a game and then all of a sudden you don't have one.''
Altman said he and his coaching staff then decided to hold a makeshift practice with the players "just to work up a sweat.''
No difference: McCaffery was asked Sunday how he felt about having to play the earliest game of the day Monday (at 11:10 a.m. Central time) after playing one of the latest games Saturday.
“It makes no difference to me,’’ he said. “We’re playing Oregon on Monday.’’
Landmark effort: By collecting 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists Saturday against Grand Canyon, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp had the best numbers by a Hawkeye in those three stats in an NCAA tournament game since James Moses in 1992.
Moses had 22 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists in a 98-92 first-round victory over Texas.
The Hawkeyes’ total of 86 points Saturday also was their best since that 1992 game in Greensboro, N.C.