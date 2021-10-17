Iowa basketball players taking full advantage of NIL

The NCAA resisted the concept of NIL for a long time, but Fran McCaffery long ago thought it was a good idea.

“I fully supported NIL from the very beginning,’’ he said. “It's great to see those guys making money. I hope they make more, they make as much as they possibly can.

“I do think there's a fine line with getting in the gym and getting in the weight room and understanding the focus that's required to be the best player that you can be, because a lot of the NIL stuff is social media-driven. So it requires you to be on social media, which I don't have a problem with because our guys have made pretty good decisions there.

“But that can't become the number one focus, especially when we start playing games. But I don't have any worry whatsoever that our guys will lose focus on what they're supposed to be doing, and I fully support them in their pursuit to make as much money as they can.’’

Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon has been at the forefront of the movement to secure NIL rights for all college athletes from the very beginning and he sees no negatives to it now that it’s here.

“Here’s a news flash for some people: College athletes have been paid money for quite a while now,’’ Bohannon said.