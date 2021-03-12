Iowa freshman Murray ready to step into even larger role

It’s something he has done all season, and it seems to be working for him.

Murray has provided a consistent jolt of energy and athleticism off the bench for the Hawkeyes, averaging 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team in blocked shots and third in steals. His playing time and productivity have increased during a closing stretch in which the Hawkeyes won seven of their last eight games.

All of that added up to a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team this week. Of the other four players who made the unit, three were top-100 recruits. Murray was No. 332 on the 247Sports list last year.

Against Wisconsin on Sunday, the outcome was hanging in the balance until Murray grabbed two huge offensive rebounds in the final minutes to help the Hawkeyes pull out a 77-73 victory that clinched the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament.

"He’s just a really good basketball player," McCaffery said. "He can play any one of the five positions. He can make a play for himself or for somebody else. He can shoot it outside or get to the rim. He really plays defense.