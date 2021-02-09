Iowa players vent their frustration with officiating

Szelc also worked the Jan. 29 Iowa-Illinois game, but Connor said what happened against Indiana was "pretty nuts."

"There is no excuse for the way things went down," he said. "We put ourselves in position to win. A lot of things could have still gone our way. But I think with maybe a different ref on a crew that you’d probably see a different outcome.

"I will say the technical foul was ridiculous. That I will say to defend my dad. That was one of the more insane technicals I’ve ever seen. It was horrible."

He said the initial foul call was "terrible." He felt Indiana’s Jordan Geronimo pushed him to the floor.

"But then to turn around and call a technical when he didn’t swear, he didn’t run out on the court," Connor said. "All I heard him saying was ‘No way, no way.’ … It was an awful technical foul call. It was one of the quickest ones.

"I think it’s probably something that goes back a couple of games and refs aren’t supposed to do that. They’re supposed to have short-term memory. If we can’t comment on them then they can’t hold us accountable for things that happened in games past. That’s not fair. That doesn’t make any sense. I’ll leave it at that."