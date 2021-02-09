Iowa players vent their frustration with officiating

Big Ten basketball coaches are strictly prohibited from criticizing officials after games.
If they do so, they generally are slapped with a $10,000 fine by the league office and could face further penalties depending on the extent of their complaints.
But players are not subject to those same penalties. As a result, a couple of Iowa players did not hesitate to voice their thoughts Tuesday about the way a few of their recent games have been handled by at least one official.
Both Connor McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon used such words as "horrible," "terrible," "ridiculous," "insane" and "unacceptable" to describe things that took place in Sunday’s loss to Indiana and in a few previous games.
"At least for me there’s one guy in particular that we’ve had in a couple of these games where I feel we haven’t had some things go our way and I know pretty much everybody else feels the same way," Connor McCaffery said.
He declined to name the official but it was apparent he was talking about Paul Szelc, who called a blocking foul on Connor with 10 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half of Indiana’s 67-65 victory, then quickly also called a technical foul on Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
"There have been some just insane foul calls going back to the Illinois game, some ridiculous foul calls and non-foul calls," Connor said.
Szelc also worked the Jan. 29 Iowa-Illinois game, but Connor said what happened against Indiana was "pretty nuts."
"There is no excuse for the way things went down," he said. "We put ourselves in position to win. A lot of things could have still gone our way. But I think with maybe a different ref on a crew that you’d probably see a different outcome.
"I will say the technical foul was ridiculous. That I will say to defend my dad. That was one of the more insane technicals I’ve ever seen. It was horrible."
He said the initial foul call was "terrible." He felt Indiana’s Jordan Geronimo pushed him to the floor.
"But then to turn around and call a technical when he didn’t swear, he didn’t run out on the court," Connor said. "All I heard him saying was ‘No way, no way.’ … It was an awful technical foul call. It was one of the quickest ones.
"I think it’s probably something that goes back a couple of games and refs aren’t supposed to do that. They’re supposed to have short-term memory. If we can’t comment on them then they can’t hold us accountable for things that happened in games past. That’s not fair. That doesn’t make any sense. I’ll leave it at that."
Bohannon chimed in with his own opinion, saying he felt it was "ridiculous" to have officials work on back-to-back nights, something that has become commonplace in college basketball.
"I think there’s definitely some background bias that’s going on with some refs with Coach McCaffery and it’s unfortunate," Bohannon added. "Coach McCaffery said 'Are you kidding me?’ and he gets T’d up for that. If that’s what you’re getting T’d up for now, I don’t want to see what basketball is going to be like in a couple of years. I don’t know what’s going on with that certain ref that’s T’ing him up, but something needs to be done and something needs to be said because that’s unacceptable."