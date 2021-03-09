Iowa responds to criticism from Marble family

Following Iowa’s final regular-season game Sunday, it was announced that senior Luka Garza would have his number retired.

Garza already has been named Big Ten player of the year twice and has won multiple national player of the year awards, and he recently became Iowa’s career scoring leader, passing the late Roy Marble.

The news that his number would be retired was greeted warmly in most circles. But not with the Marble family.

Devyn Marble, who followed his father to Iowa and also had a stellar career playing for current head coach Fran McCaffery from 2010-14, lashed out at the university on social media Monday night.

"I’ll never watch another Iowa game in my life with the amount of disrespect that school has shown me and my family," Devyn wrote on Twitter. "Love the fans but I’m in no way affiliated or connected to the university."

McCaffery and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta did what they could to calm the situation Tuesday.

"I just want to share absolutely that disrespect was unintentional and to publicly apologize for that," Barta said.

McCaffery said he had spoken directly to some members of the Marble family and apologized, but he had not yet reached Devyn.