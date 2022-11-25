Iowa staves off Clemson at Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and the 25th-ranked University of Iowa men's basketball team held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser.

“That’s what these tournaments are for, to play really good teams like Clemson, very physical, deep, quick,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It gives you an opportunity — us and them — to find something out about yourself.

"We executed for the most part. We didn't execute a couple times at both ends, but overall I was pleased how we maintained our composure and got the win."

Tony Perkins, whose playing time was limited due to early foul trouble, scored eight of his 11 points during the final two minutes, making a layup and six of six free throws to help squelch a furious comeback attempt by the Tigers.

Perkins, who missed Iowa's game Monday with injury, didn't score and turned the ball over three times in the opening half.

“That’s kind of who he is,” coach Fran McCafffey said “He’s a gamer. You trust him in those situations.

"It took a little while to figure it out. He got a little sideways, got in foul trouble and wasn't in the flow like he normally is. Thankfully (toward the end), he was spectacular."

The Hawkeyes had a 14-point lead with just under eight minutes to play, but Clemson tied it at 62 on a 3-pointer by Breven Galloway that capped a 16-2 run.

Chase Hunter hit a 3-pointer for Clemson to cut it to 72-71 with 4.1 second left. Perkins iced it with two free throws with 1.5 seconds to go.

“It didn’t go the way exactly we planned down the stretch,” Patrick McCaffery said, but he added, “We live for those competitive, high intensity games.

"I'm proud of the win and excited for us moving forward."

One of two sons of coach Fran McCaffery on the Hawkeye roster, Patrick McCaffery hit seven of 14 shots from the field. Kris Murray was the only other double-figure scorer for Iowa with 10.

Dasonte Bowen gave the Hawkeyes a lift off the bench. The freshman guard didn't miss a shot and finished with nine points in 12 minutes.

"(Dasonte) is a lot of fun to be around, an amazing kid, always looking to learn, always looking for knowledge and always asking questions," Patrick McCaffery said. "Any time he has any success, I'm super happy for him.

"His corner 3-pointer was huge, a big play in the game."

Hunter led Clemson with 21 points and Hunter Tyson had 13.

"Hunter was really good," coach McCaffery said. "He's a terrific 3-point shooter and he's better at getting to the rim. You give him space, he's a hard guy to get under control.

"We've got to do a better job defensively in some areas, but we'll learn."