Iowa vs. Grand Canyon at a glance

GRAND CANYON VS. IOWA

When: 5:25 p.m.

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

TV: TBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, has matched its highest NCAA tournament seed ever with a No. 2 spot in the West Regional. The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last 10 games with both losses coming against teams that received No. 1 seeds. The Hawkeyes’ late-season charge was prompted by improved defense as they have allowed 66.6 points per game in those 10 games.

• With last year’s postseason being canceled, Iowa has only four players who have played in an NCAA tournament game: Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and Connor McCaffery. Each of them played in two games in 2019 with Garza, Bohannon and Wieskamp scoring in double figures in both games.