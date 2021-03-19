Iowa vs. Grand Canyon at a glance

GRAND CANYON VS. IOWA
When: 5:25 p.m.
Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis
TV: TBS
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, has matched its highest NCAA tournament seed ever with a No. 2 spot in the West Regional. The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last 10 games with both losses coming against teams that received No. 1 seeds. The Hawkeyes’ late-season charge was prompted by improved defense as they have allowed 66.6 points per game in those 10 games.
• With last year’s postseason being canceled, Iowa has only four players who have played in an NCAA tournament game: Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and Connor McCaffery. Each of them played in two games in 2019 with Garza, Bohannon and Wieskamp scoring in double figures in both games.
• Grand Canyon, the No 15 seed, clinched its first spot in the 68-team field by defeating New Mexico State 74-56 last Saturday in the Western Athletic Conference championship game. The Antelopes, whose six losses are by a combined total of 27 points, rely heavily on the twin towers of Asbjorn Midtgaard and Alessandro Lever, who combined for 27.3 and 15.3 rebounds per game this season.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (21-8)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.7
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.5
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.7
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;7.8
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.9
Grand Canyon (17-6)
Alessandro Lever;6-10;sr.;13.3
Oscar Frayer;6-6;sr.;6.5
Asbjorn Midtgaard;7-0;sr.;14.0
Jovan Blacksher Jr.;5-11;so.;11.9
Mikey Dixon;6-2;sr.;8.5