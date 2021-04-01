Iowa's Garza wins Lute Olson player of the year award

Iowa center Luka Garza has been named the winner of the Lute Olson national player of the year award.

The award, named for the former Iowa and Arizona head coach, is presented to the top player in NCAA Division I. It is sanctioned by Collegeinsider.com and the winner is determined by a panel of 30 people, including current and former coaches, administrators and media personnel.

Garza is the first true center and only the second Big Ten player to win the award in its 12-year history. Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan won in 2017.

The 6-foot-11 Garza averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and shot 55.3% from the field this season. He led the nation in total points and player efficiency rating, breaking the Iowa single-season scoring record he set last season.

He also became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader and finished with 2,306 career points, the seventh highest total in Big Ten history.

For the second straight year, the senior was voted the Big Ten player of the year and was a unanimous All-America selection.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Luka Garza play basketball, over the past four seasons,” Collegeinsider.com vice president Angela Lento said. “It’s difficult to come up with superlatives to describe his game that haven’t already been used a thousand times, but one word seems to fit … Winner. Luka Garza is a winner.”

